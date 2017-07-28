Balds & Brews

Friday, August 11, 3:00pm

Balds presentation in Room 304, D.M. Brown Hall, ETSU, followed by Brews at JRH Brewing in Johnson City

Join us as SAHC’s Duke Stanback Intern Sarah Sanford presents her work cataloging the last three decades of grassy balds management in the Roan Highlands. Sarah will use GIS data, historic photographs, and interactive maps to portray the years of work performed by SAHC, our partners, and local volunteers. The presentation will also include a brief overview of the natural and cultural history of the Roan Highlands, from land conservation efforts to mountaintop festivals.

Following the presentation, join us for a cold brew at JRH Brewing in Johnson City. JRH is donating $1 of every pint to SAHC in support of our land and water conservation efforts. JRH Brewing is located at 458 West Walnut Street in Johnson City.

RSVP to presentation preferred. For more information or to RSVP, contact Pauline: pauline@appalachian.org or (828) 253-0095 x 216.