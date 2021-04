caught this 24", 23" for the red fish, 16" for the black drum, 16" for the trout 2 Red Fish, black drum, trout in Banana River, Brevard County.

My dad and I were fishing for red drum and trout in the Banana River using live shrimp on a 1/0 Mustad hook, with a short 30lb leader. I caught 2 fat slot reds that were both about 24", one nice slot black drum, a keeper trout and a mangrove snapper.