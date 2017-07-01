by Capt. James Marko

“Momma says they’re mad because they got all them teeth and no toothbrush!” A great man named Bobby Boucher aka WaterBoy once spoke these words about an alligator; well my friends, I’m here to tell you about the Barracuda. Just a couple miles off of our beautiful Gulf Coast, you can find these toothy critters and they are quite the catch. People have many different methods when it comes to targeting barracuda, from trolling noodles to live bait, I prefer trolling plugs. The reason I prefer them is because of the variety of other species you can also catch by trolling plugs. Just look for structure offshore or any of our local reefs. Once you think you’ve found them, put you’re plugs or tubes out about 40-60 yards and drive around them about 5-7 miles per hour. You will know when you get hooked up with one of these guys because you’re in for an acrobatic show. They launch out of the water ambushing the lure with all their might; barracuda rely on surprise tactics in order to catch their prey. Once you’ve got them hooked you’re in for some of the quickest runs and line screams you’ve never heard. Barracudas are able to swim plus 24 mph versus Michael Phelps, clocking in at roughly 6 mph or Usian Bolt, the fastest man in the world 27 mph. They’re so territorial and fast that they’ve been known to act aggressively towards people diving or snorkeling in tropical waters. Fortunately for us, they do not have much endurance, so don’t expect a very long fight. Although, if fought on light tackle this fish would take 10 minutes to reel in. Now for the fun part, once you get them next to the boat, you’ll admire their many teeth and big eyeballs. They need impeccable eye sight to hone in on their prey at such high speeds. So, what do you get with big teeth, incredible speed, and superb vision? An amazing performance predator and a great fighting fish. Please remember to respect the fish when caught. Wear protective gloves and have a de-hooker ready. I definitely don’t want anyone blaming me for accidental bites! If I had to choose a complete set-up to use for the Barracuda, I would go with the Okuma RTX-80 with an 8ft rod, trolling the Savage Gear Alien Ell lure. You can find these products at Fishing Frank’s Locations or online at Okumafishingusa.com . Remember to respect our waters and the creatures that live in them. Wanna see our daily catches, check out our Facebook/Instagram @captjamesmarko. If you’re looking to book a trip, please go to our website for contact information Goliathfishing.com.

