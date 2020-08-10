By Karl Ekberg

The fireworks of July 4th have gone, but Mother Nature sure did bring in the heat. The abundance of rain that we were having subsided through the middle of July. The higher temperatures, at times hitting the 90 degree mark, and the drop off of rainfall has made the trout fishing quite tough. After the morning coolness has burned off by the hot sun, the trout have gone to the coolest place possible on the rivers, the bottom depths. In all actuality, we truly need to leave the trout alone, let them find their thermal refuge, and let us all pray for some cooling temperatures, and plenty of rain. The lack of rain, high heat, and daily evaporation, can make water levels detrimental for the trout population. For August, if the next few weeks bring cooler temperatures and plenty of rain, the trout will have a good chance of survival for the summer.

Let’s not let the trout fishing being tough, make us believe that there is no fly fishing to be done out there. One of the best trips of your summer can be out on the rivers fly fishing for the Bartram’s Bass and Redbreast Sunfish. Who doesn’t like top water fishing and watching fish explode on their surface fly? These feisty fish will take you for a ride around the back eddy or small pool you’re fishing. The Redbreast is probably one of the areas most beautiful fish, almost tropical in colors at times with their fiery orange bellies and vivid coral blue veins running from their lips through their gill plates. Some of these fish are large enough that you will need to use two hands. The Bartram’s bass is no slouch either, this fish can do a little tail walking for you or take you to the bottom of the river. For the days that these fine fish do not want to be showing off on the top water flies, make sure to have a subsurface arsenal. We have a full array of both sub-surface and top water flies for your day at the river.

Let’s all pray for a little cooler weather and some rains to keep the rivers cooler and the water levels up. We look forward to a great fall season, as the temperatures start to fall off from the summer heat. Always remember to leave no trace and pick up a little extra on your way out from your trip out on our beautiful waters. We also look forward to seeing everyone out on the rivers around us here at Chattooga River Fly Shop.

