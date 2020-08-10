Bass Acting Like Bass

By Scott Norton

Spring patterns were late and short due to the cold fronts in the highland lake reservoirs this year. The silver lining would be that the summertime water temps will be mild compared to previous years. You’ll notice the water stayed clear longer than usual, as well. This was the year for swim baits and boy, did it last. Anything with a wagging tail or a nice long glide could have the angler chomping at the bit for that giant bite. The algae is blooming and a nice stain is clouding the waters. Now the bass will act like bass. They will set coarse for those summer holes holding to the structures, such as rock, wood, and drop offs.

You’ll find wolf packs of bass in the shallows and schooling bass in the color-lines. You will be able to catch these fish on any bait in the box. Literally, any technique will work. It’s also a good time to learn some new tricks. When you find a school of bass, you can catch a lot of numbers in one spot by getting them fired up. The trick is to speed up your retrieve and get your bait back in the water as fast as you can. The water is warm so their metabolisms are revved up.

If you are trying to plan a good day, you’ll want the overcast days with wind. Avoid the days with bluebird skies and no wind. These days are miserable, just trust me on that one. One mistake I see often is someone fishing in the same spot too long. You only want to target the bass that are the most aggressive. The second most common mistake is, if you see a big bass and he’s not paying attention to your lure, move on because that one won’t bite anyways.

The early morning is a great time to go before the water temperature rises. The evenings are good but short because the water temperature falls slowly. In my opinion, the night bite on a full moon in June or July is the best. That top water bite will get into your dreams.

Breaking it down even further, you’ll want to cover as much water as you can in the morning hours. Bass will be roaming around and chasing forage before the sun hits the water. You’ll know when that bite starts to slow down and, when it does, get ready to fish the shade lines and docks. Some anglers love this kind of technique, due to the predictable bites it produces. There is something in it for all anglers this time of year but don’t get stuck in your rut; try something different because now is the time to do it. I hope this helps, as always, and keep those thumbs sore.

Scott Norton is a Western North Carolina native. Born in Asheville, N.C., he is a long-time hunter, angler and weekend warrior. He is a member of Southern Raft Supply’s prostaff, representing them in his Jackson Kayak Coosa FD.