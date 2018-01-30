Bass Fishing Heaven On Lake Chatuge

By Darren Hughes

Winter has definitely moved into the area with the exception of some unseasonably warm days. This has lead to some great winter fishing on Lake Chatuge this season. Also, remember to book your trips now for this spring. We are booking up quick. We guarantee you’ll have a fishing trip of a lifetime with us and the spring is an excellent time to hit the water.

Currently, the water temps are in the low 40’s. Lake water levels are slowly on the rise due to the recent rains and are presently around 6 feet below full pool. Clarity is clear to stained in the creeks.

The spotted bass bite has been really good for this time of year, and we’re seeing an awesome early morning to midday down line bite. We’re still averaging about 20 to 30 spots a morning out here. Live blueback herring has been the key here. Top water has been decent and should pick up in the next few months. Look for these fish to be holding off points and ledges off the main channel. We’ve also seen some nice schools of bass on shallow flats throughout the lake. Look for these spots to really fire up in the upcoming months. Last year, we had several 50 plus fish days. Remember while fishing in the spring, these bass are bedding so try to quickly get them back in to the water. Preserving the quality of the bass will ensure years of great fishing on this lake.

Our hybrid bass bite has also been fantastic, with early morning being the best time to target these fish. Pulling planer boards and free-lining live bluebacks and shad have been the best techniques. We have also been catching some nice fish in the 10 to 13 pound range in the backs of creeks and off some sloping points.

February fishing on Lake Chatuge is always exciting. Remember, live bait on this lake can be the difference between a successful day of fishing and a horrid one.

Darren Hughes is the Owner of Hughes General Store & Bait Shop and a member of The Angler Magazine Fishing Team and Guide for Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service. Look him up at www.bigolfish.com or give him a call, (706) 745-6569 or (828) 361-2021.