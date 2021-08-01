Bass Pro Shops in Tampa Donates More Than 600 Fishing Rods and Reels to Local Youth Fishing Organization

Bass Pro Shops in Tampa kicked off their annual Gone Fishing Event earlier this summer by presenting 620 fishing rods and reels to William Dunn, Founder and CEO of Take a Kid Fishing, Inc., whose organization shares the same passion for introducing new audiences to the outdoors. Dunn and his group of volunteers take underprivileged and fatherless children on fishing excursions.

“This fishing equipment will help us continue our mission of mentoring youth by taking them out fishing and teaching them life skills while they enjoy the wonders of the great outdoors,” Dunn said. “These kids can leave their troubles behind, pick up a fishing rod and enjoy learning a new skill while we teach them patience and responsibility.”

More than 40,000 rods and reels were donated this year to hundreds of nonprofit partners across the country. The gently used rods and reels were donated by customers in exchange for discounts on new gear, and were refurbished to get them ready for the kids. Since the program’s inception, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s have donated more than 500,000 fishing products to youth-focused nonprofit organizations across North America, helping kids everywhere catch their first fish.

“We’re thrilled to be such an important part of introducing kids and their families in our community to the fun of fishing. They’re choosing to put down the phones and video games, and spend quality time in the outdoors making wonderful family memories,” said Jarron Ritchie, Bass Pro Shops Tampa General Manager.

Photo Caption:

Recently, Bass Pro Shops in Tampa donated fishing equipment to Take a Kid Fishing, Inc. of Lakeland, Florida as part of their nationwide Gone Fishing Event.