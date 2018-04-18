These days a lot of folks are adding trolling motors and other electric propulsion units to their kayaks and SUPs. One thing that has not changed is the need to keep these platforms as light as possible. Most battery units are heavy, however, the crew at Jacks Kayaks has an easy plug in solution. The battery box can hold either one or two light weight lithium batteries. The total weight with one battery is around 3 pounds and with two batteries is approximately 5 pounds. Beside their light weight, lithium batteries can hold a charge for an extended period of time; some up to a year.

You can pick one up at Jack’s Kayaks. 1764 Missouri Ave. N. largo, FL. 33770. 727-452-4684