by Mike Hammond

The Battle on the Blueway is back again to kick off summer fun in the sun on Fort Myers Beach at Crescent Beach Family Park. On June 8, the best paddlers from around Florida and the Southeast will be in town to compete in one of the most popular events on the race circuit. More than 100 paddlers attended the 2018 race. In addition to these elite athletes paddling in the Ron Jon 7 Mile Pro Race, a wide variety of paddlers will be participating in the Body Glove 2 Miler or fun relay races.

Whether you are a high level athlete wanting to compete against the best paddlers in Florida or someone who just wants to be part of a fun event, the Battle on the Blueway has something for everyone. All crafts are welcome and we will have prizes for SUPs, outrigger canoes, kayaks, surf-skis, prone and canoes.

Last year the Special Olympic Unified race was the highlight of the event. Each Special Olympic athlete teamed up with two elite paddlers for a relay race. The crowd and participant response was awesome to watch. We are going to repeat the unified race this year by adding large family size Body Glove Crusader relay to the race. After completing the course individually, participants will have to work as a team to paddle the huge iSUPs.

The events are free for spectators, who can see the races from the beach or the pier at Lynn Hall Park. Spectators will be encouraged to try the Body Glove Crusader and other iSUPs in the demo area. Other paddle sport companies and vendors will also be on-site to let you try SUPs, kayaks, surf-skies and other equipment.

Pre-registration is required for racers. For more information on the Battle on the Blueway, please go to https://paddleguru.com/races/BattleontheBlueway2019