by Mike Hammond

The annual Battle on the Blueway at Fort Myers Beach is ready to kick off Florida’s summer paddling season. Mark your calendar: This year’s event is June 9.

The 2016 event attracted racers from Mexico, Canada, Hawaii, Venezuela, throughout Florida and the United States to compete in the Ron Jon 7 Mile Pro and the Body Glove 2 Mile races. The event was geared toward elite SUP racers. Lee County enjoyed hosting the many talented athletes at our event, and we look forward to seeing them again this year. For 2017, the event took a different tact. The race was adjusted to encourage paddlers of all ages and experience levels to participate. We put out the call that “all paddle-craft are welcome.” That included outrigger canoes, surf-skis, kayaks, SUPs and anything else you can paddle will be able to participate. Unfortunately, the 2017 race was canceled after multiple weather delays. For 2018, we are asking all paddlers to join us once again. In addition to the 7- and 2-mile races, there will be a free Calusa Kids race. The event will be based at Crescent Beach Family Park, 1100 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers Breach. Several companies have donated prizes for the young paddlers and medals will be awarded.

The Battle on the Blueway finale is the Special Olympics Fun Race. Special Olympics SUP athletes from at least four Florida counties are expected to compete in the race that showcases their paddling skills. All proceeds from the Battle on the Blueway will benefit the Lee County Special Olympics SUP Team. Several companies have donated prizes for the paddlers and medals will be awarded.

Everyone is encouraged to come out and support the Battle on the Blueway events as a spectator, even if you are not ready to plunge into racing just yet. As you support this worthy cause, there will be an opportunity for you to check out some of the latest paddle gear.

Multiple paddle sports’ companies and vendors will have SUPS, surf-skis, standup paddle craft and more to try out in the demo area. There will be array of door prizes open to spectators and race participants.

Regardless of whether you are an elite paddler, a first-time racer or simply interested in paddling and looking for a fun day at the beach, come to the Battle on the Blueway and see what all the excitement is about!

For complete schedule and registration information, visit: https://paddleguru.com/races/BattleontheBlueway2018

Additional information about the site and other paddling locations in Lee County are at www.leeparks.org or www.calusablueway.com