Bayliner Element F21

Continuing on the success of its innovative Element M-Hull design, Bayliner has created the Element F21, its latest and largest self-bailing center console design to-date with.

The Element F21 is built for family fishing and other day-boat activities with the same clean, open layout the Element F-Series is becoming known for. It gives anglers remarkable stability provided by the M-Hull, and it has a slightly deeper entry V than its counterparts, a feature boaters interested in this size range will appreciate.

The F21’s bow features an anchor locker, and two large bow storage lockers perfect for keeping a variety of gear secure. The helm has plenty of space for optional electronics and includes a storage compartment in the forward section—which can also be converted to an optional livewell. The helm’s reversible seat has a cooler as its base, perfect for keeping beverages or snacks iced.

The boat’s aft section features two jump seats flanking a recirculating livewell. Standard power is Mercury Marine’s 115 HP 4-Stroke outboard, with an optional 150 HP 4-Stroke also available. Anglers can also add a bow trolling motor, pedestal bow fishing seat, and an additional livewell forward of the helm console.

“This boat is our largest center console model yet, and an affordable way to get out and enjoy family fishing, cruising or any number of day-boat activities,” said Bayliner’s President, Keith Yunger. “Its roominess and versatility are exceptional. When you factor in the price, it’s a value you’ll be hard pressed to beat anywhere.”

LOA: 20’ 8”

Beam: 7’ 9”

Fuel capacity: 50 gallons

Passenger capacity: 10

Max power: 150 hp

