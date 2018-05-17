Photo courtesy of Controlled Descent Lures.

By Capt. Michael Okruhlik

Beach camping is an easy and fun way to spend time with family. I am fortunate to live about an hour from the beach, and each summer we take advantage of our close proximity. It’s a great place to fish, swim, sit by the campfire… and do it all over again the next day.

The key to a great time is preparation. I like to gear up for two types of fishing: trout and larger game. I bring light trout tackle for throwing lures in the morning and evening. I always have a few topwaters and slow-sinking hard baits, a ¾-oz. silver spoon and a select few slow-sinking soft plastics. I also like to bring some larger surf tackle for throwing live or cut bait at night for bull reds and sharks. A cast net is always good to have for when schools of bait are within range. A good tip if you decide to catch or buy live bait is to bring something along to tie your bait bucket to and leave it in the surf.

We typically have a breeze to keep the bugs somewhat at bay, but always bring your repellant and long sleeves to keep you comfortable. When it comes to the kids, I always ask them what they want to bring for fun and food. I don’t skimp on either of these, and I usually go overboard to make sure we all have a great time.

We also love the campfire, so I always bring ample amounts of wood. It can be tough, if not impossible, to find on the beach. To combat the hassle of starting a fire in the wind, I like to use ready-to-light charcoal. This saves time and aggravation. I place a full bag of it on the bottom and build up the fire wood around it. Always bring a shovel to dig a pit, as this helps contain the fire and it also protects it from the wind. A pit also allows you to quickly bury the evidence of your fire when you’re done. This keeps our beaches looking pristine, and in Texas we are allowed to drive on many beaches. Covering up your hole is important so that no one accidentally drives into it.

Lastly, we all know the down side of beachgoing is bringing the sand home. One thing I started doing a few years ago with my boys is to fill a large 120-quart cooler with warm water. When it’s time to get cleaned up, they jump in, have a warm comfortable bath and clean up. They absolutely love it!

Warm water is around the corner, get out and enjoy with your family!

Capt. Michael Okruhlik is the inventor of Controlled Descent Lures and the owner of www.MyCoastOutdoors.com.