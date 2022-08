I caught this 39-40″ Snook in Satellite Beach.

My son Colton Lester caught this monster Snook on August 16th off the beach.

He was using a Shimano 4500 Baitrunner Reel, Ocean Master 7′ rod, casting a Tsunami PRO 5″ Holographic swim bait.

40lb PowerPro with 40lb Florocarbon leader. The fish was so thick I could barely hold it.

She was photographed and gently released back to the ocean to make more baby snook!

It was an awesome experience, so proud of my son’s fishing skills at the age of 11.