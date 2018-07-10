The Boynton Beach Community Redevelopment Agency is encouraging visitors and residents to “Beat the Heat,” in Boynton Beach, and the Boynton Harbor Marina is an excellent place to enjoy all summer long! Located on the Intracoastal waterway about a ½ mile south of the Boynton Inlet, the Boynton Harbor Marina offers a multitude of activities including fishing charters, drift fishing, scuba diving, jet-ski rentals, boat rentals, waterfront dining with live music and much more! The Gulf Stream currents are located closer to Boynton Beach than any other city in the U.S. bringing crystal clear waters that are teeming with marine life!

The Boynton Harbor Marina is one of the few publicly owned marinas in Palm Beach County. Their ship store offers Val-tec marine gas and diesel, and is fully stocked with drinks, snacks, bait, ice, and any other last-minute items you need for a fun-filled day on the water.

The City of Boynton Beach offers a variety of waterfront dining venues and with over 15 restaurants located within 5 miles of the Boynton Harbor Marina, there is something to satisfy any taste! Find everything from ocean fresh seafood to sweet treats; high-end dining to quaint cafés. After a delicious meal, stroll through Mangrove Park or on the Promenade Boardwalk to take in the sights and sounds of summer.

As you can see, there are a multitude of ways to “Beat the Heat” this summer in Boynton Beach!