By Ronnie Parris

Yeah, it’s here again; summer and long, hot days. A great way to enjoy the outdoors and beat the heat is by getting on the water early. I like starting my lake trips at the first hint of daylight and being off before the midday sun has a chance to bring out the sweat. Usually this time of year, you’re missing the best bite of the day if you’re not on the water at first light. On the average lake trip, I have gotten the better part of our catch the first hour. If you’re like a lot of people and you don’t like rolling out of that comfy bed, there’s still hope. Trout in our Smoky Mountain, coldwater trout streams seem to like it as it warms a bit and the bug activity heats up.

No better way to beat the heat than to put on your wading shoes and a pair of shorts and get butt-deep in one of these cold mountain trout streams. I prefer a dry fly to catch these wild trout but a nymph or streamer will do the job too. Folks who don’t care for fly fishing can usually catch a good mess of fish on spinners and trout worms; just make sure of the regulations in the particular stream you are fishing as each one has different rules.

Be sure to prepare for the heat, as it’s easy to get dehydrated, especially if you have a long hike to get to one of these streams. Also, if you intend on keeping a limit to eat, you better get your fish in something cool to keep the heat from spoiling them. If you carry a lunch or drinks in, please pack out your trash; nothing messes up a pretty creek like seeing where someone has thrown their litter on the side. If your accessing a stream, take special care to not damage the landowner’s property or you might risk losing the right to use it for yourself or the next angler that might want to enter there. Have a safe summer and as always take a kid fishing!

Ronnie Parris is owner and head guide of Smoky Mountain Outdoors Unlimited-Fontana Lake Fishing Guides, headquartered in Bryson City, N.C., heart of the Great Smoky Mountains www.smounlimited.com; (828) 488-9711.