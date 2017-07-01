Beating The Summer Heat

Everyone knows that South Florida summers can be brutally hot and humid. Does this mean we should stay home and avoid fishing? Of course not! However, you may need to adjust your game plan in order to fish smarter not harder. Regardless of whether or not you trailer you boat, it is a well know fact that marinas can become quite congested during this time of the year. Before you head our this summer, let’s go over the possibilities and what you should avoid.

Personally, there are two types of trips that I enjoy doing during the summer. The first, are early morning trips ending no later than 1 or 2 o’clock. Another good option is to leave the dock at 4 or 5 p.m. once most others have returned to port. Two good reasons exist for this preference that I have. One, is that you can avoid hectic, congested marinas. Also, by doing this, you’ll beat the most intense heat of the day. Exactly what you target, depends largely on your preference but I would definitely say that mahi in the morning and snapper in the late afternoon and evening are your best bet.

Shoving off early is a great way to get a head start on the fleet if hunting for dolphin is on your mind. The idea is to be the first one out to the grounds and get your fish before the schools get picked over. Also, as the sun and subsequent water temperatures start to climb, finding cooperative fish may become quite a bit more challenging. Chances are that you’ll either hit paydirt early or have trouble finding fish. In the event of slow fishing, you can always run back to the reef and bottom fish long enough to put some fish in the box. Being prepared with the right gear and bait gives you a solid plan B which can often be the difference between getting skunked or returning with a few solid fish.

Anglers that totally want to avoid the crowd, can choose to head out in the late afternoon or early evening in search of various species of snapper, grouper, etc. Not only will you avoid the headaches of crowded marinas and boat ramps but you will also enjoy much more pleasant temperatures. Just like any other type of fishing, you just need to be prepared with the right gear, bait, and lots and lots of chum. Once you anchor over a favorite reef and put out the chum, it won’t be long before the yellowtails start showing up. If weather allows and you continue fishing after dark, the mangrove snapper will eventually start making their way to the front of the buffet line. July is prime time for snapper fishing in general and even more so for the spanning mangroves or “grays” as they are often called.

Regardless of when you go, alway keep in mind that safety should always be your primary concern. Although summer weather is usually associated with glassy seas, afternoon storms are always a possibility and you should always be attentive of changing conditions. Sharing your plans with others can be valuable asset in the event of an emergency situation. Lastly, make sure that your boat is seaworthy and that all of your safety gear is up to par.

Well, that’s pretty much it for right now. Don’t forget that you can keep up with all of the action by following us on FACEBOOK, Instagram, and Twitter. If you like watching some of the action, be sure to check out my YOUTUBE page for the latest video additions.

Tight Lines,

Capt. Orlando Muniz

Nomad Fishing Charters

www.fishingchartermiami.com

(786) 266-0171

Sponsors and friends: Mercury Marine, Bass Pro Shops, Offshore Angler, Tracker Marine, Gray Taxidermy, Baitmasters, SeaDek, Costa Del Mar, and Yo-Zuri.