Beautiful Log Home Created in One Day

Sounds incredible, doesn’t it? When we first heard that statement from Chip Smith, Owner of Blue Ridge Log Cabins, I smiled and said, “We would like to see that.” Chip’s confident smile back and his reply, “Great. Let’s get you scheduled to observe a cabin construction first hand.”

The following article documents the amazing process developed by Blue Ridge Log Cabins and verifies construction of a 5,000 square foot log cabin in one day! This awesome engineering feat can be viewed in a time-lapse video by visiting www.blueridgelogcabins.com. Take a look; it’s quite impressive.

Celebrating 25 years as an innovator in their industry, Blue Ridge Log Cabins have been featured on “Extreme Makeover,” HGTV’s “Amazing Log Homes” and were recognized as America’s Favorite Log Homes 2017 in a survey conducted by Log Cabin Hub. Editor’s Note: the logs used by Blue Ridge Log Cabins are engineered in their state of the art, 110,000 square foot, temperature-controlled production facility in South Carolina and are kiln-dried and precisely constructed in their facility. Every log fits perfectly before it arrives at your job site. In their system, your log home has already been constructed at their facility before it arrives to be assembled. Nothing is left to chance, no guesswork, no hassles. It truly is an amazing process to watch.

Their process is a truly personalized experience. They have a wide variety of floor plans to choose from in their Estate, Classic and Cabin Collections. Or bring your own ideas to them and let Blue Ridge Log Cabins customize a home for you. Then choose your style and decor so that your home truly is unique to you. All plans are reviewed and approved by a licensed third-party engineer to make certain all local building codes are met. The Blue Ridge Log Cabins team will visit your land to ensure there are no unexpected surprises as construction commences. Should you need help in finding the perfect property, they can assist with that, as well. Once you finalize your plan and design your home, Blue Ridge Log Cabins’ team of experts begin building your home inside their facility. While your foundation is going in on your property, they’re building your dream home including electrical, plumbing, windows and doors as well as installing appliances, fixtures, cabinetry and more. Once your home is delivered to your property and onsite construction begins, your dream cabin will be up before the day is over.

If you enjoy the beauty and ambiance of wood and the mystique of log home living you owe it to yourself to see how easily and economically a Blue Ridge Log Cabin can come together. We were impressed and have no doubt that you will be too. For more information, please visit www.blueridgelogcabins.com or call toll free 888-563-3275.