To Become a Better Angler

As a professional angler and guide for 30 years, there’s something I’ve noticed about the mechanics of bass fishing that differentiates a pro from most amateurs. As soon it hits the water, a pro is in control of the lure.

A common mistake I see while fishing with novice anglers is control. They cast their lure, they let it free fall, and as soon as it hits the grass it hangs up… a wasted cast. In most situations where I do most of my fishing, on Lake Okeechobee, the lure should be working the instant it hits the water.

A pro casts his lure, and as soon as it hits the water the reel is engaged, the rod is up and the lure is working efficiently all the way back to the boat. Learn how to cast and engage the lure with your rod up; this is very important.

I see so many anglers with their rod pointing at their lure on the retrieve. Generally, if your rod is pointing at the lure, bad things can happen. You are not in control, and you can actually keep a fish from getting the lure. A big bass usually sucks a lure in from a distance. If you don’t have your rod up, you can keep the lure from reaching the fish. The action of your rod will let the lure go to the fish, and you will hook them deeper in their mouths.

When you are fishing moving lures like crankbaits and spinnerbaits, you need a rod that has a softer tip for this reason. If you are using a stiff rod and braided line that has no stretch, when that big bass hits your lure you will feel the bite but you will keep the fish from getting it.

Many years ago, Gary Cline—one of the best anglers ever—realized that when graphite rods came on the scene back in the 70s that he was losing a lot more fish than when he used the softer glass rods. He went back to the soft-tip glass rods for all his moving baits, and it made a big difference. Since then, rod companies have made graphite rods with softer tips.

I remember a tournament in Texas many years ago. I was casting a Shad Rap on my glass rod, and my partner was fishing the same lure on his new graphite rod. All the fish he caught were on the back hook, while every bass I caught had the whole lure deep in their mouths. This taught us a lot about how the action of a rod can help you catch more fish.

Bottom line is: when you make a cast, engage the reel as soon as the lure hits the water and hold your rod up to feel the lure. This tip will help you catch more fish and make you a better angler.

An extremely successful professional bass tournament angler, Steve Daniel is a 30-year veteran Okeechobee guide and the voice of Okeechobee fishing on WRVO Radio Network 1’s Hooked up with Steve and Deb. Check out the show at www.renoviolaoutdoors.com. Contact Steve at stevedaniel84@yahoo.com or 239-560-2704.