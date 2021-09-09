Beech Mountain North Carolina Is for the Birds

By Kate Gavenus

Birdwatching is a popular activity in the United States, with more than 45 million participants. Nestled in the High Country of North Carolina, the tiny town of Beech Mountain is a birdwatcher’s paradise. Soaring to an elevation of 5506’, the highest town on the North Carolina Birding Trail has multiple types of habitat and elevations which attract many different feathered residents.

Approximately 127 bird species can be found on Beech Mountain throughout the year. Because of this great abundance of species, the High Country Audubon Society has recognized the Buckeye Lake Recreation Area as a “hot spot”. With an elevation of around 3,500 feet, rushing creeks, a lake, pine forests and rhododendron thickets, the lowest section of town brings water birds as well as numerous migratory songbirds.

During the breeding season, follow the Falls Trail along the creek through a mature forest. Birders will find Cedar Waxwing, Wood Thrush, and a wide variety of warblers. Barn, and Northern Rough-winged Swallows, Indigo Bunting, American Goldfinches, Pine Siskins and Red Crossbills are often present, especially in good cone crop years on Beech Mountain.

While birding enthusiasts are encouraged to visit the Buckeye Lake Recreation Area, the Town of Beech Mountain has excellent trails and birdwatching habitats at the peak of the mountain as well. Strong thermals forming along the upslopes create the perfect route for migrating hawks, as well as other birds, usually peaking in mid-to-late September.

This year, the Buckeye Recreation Center on Beech Mountain will host a series of birdwatching walks. These take place each Friday in September, starting from the public parking lot at 400 Beech Mountain Parkway at 7:45 am. The walks are free. There will also be a two-day Birding and Hawk Watch event September 21st and 22nd. This event will feature evening presentations by experts, morning guided walks, afternoon hawk watching, help in identifying birds, and a dinner.

To register for the event or to get more information about the Friday hikes, call the Buckeye Recreation Center at 828-387-0994. For information about staying on Beech Mountain and other things to do, call the Beech Mountain Visitor Center at 828-387-9283 or go online to beechmtn.com.