Beginners Tips on Upgrading Tackle

By Ben Wayne

Are you ready to upgrade your fly rod outfit? If so, here are the components of the setup where you should spend your money first and why.

1. The Fly Line: Good fly line can make your rod outfit feel completely different. Fly fishing is an expensive sport, and, relative to the cost of rods and reels, upgrading your fly line will have the biggest impact on your fishing for the smallest investment. You can buy a top of the line fly line for $90-$130 currently. Top of the line rods run $800-$1000 and top tier reels are $1000+. I would recommend a fly line from Rio or Scientific Anglers. Good fly line rolls over easier, floats in the air longer, floats better in the water, and loads up your rod better.

2. The Rod: The rod is to a fly angler as a sword is to a knight. Every angler has their favorite rod that they have had countless adventures with, given a name to, and intend to pass down one day. Just like the legendary swords of fairy tales. There are a lot of fly rod companies out there and the market is saturated with new rod technology. This makes selecting a new rod very confusing, or overwhelming, for a first or second time buyer. Set a budget for yourself, do some research, read/watch reviews, and the best thing you can do is to go to a local fly shop and try the rod out for yourself.

3. The Reel: This reel got the last place for me because of my area, Western North Carolina. In WNC, for the most part, you hardly ever hook into a fish that you cannot bring by hand-lining. As a result, reels are just line holders and are the last thing I would recommend upgrading. I did not upgrade my reel until I started fishing tailwater fisheries and creeks that had reputations for having larger fish. The drag system is the most important aspect of a new reel. You don’t want the reel to jerk or take a lot of momentum to start up when fighting a big fish.

Ben has earned his reputation as a wild water specialist in Boone North Carolina through his years of exploration into wilderness areas in order to map out the best hidden gems in high country. Ben attended Appalachian State University for his undergraduate education in Biology Secondary Education and is currently working on his master’s degree in Higher Education with a concentration in teaching biology. Ben’s ability to teach clients stems directly from his years as a public school teacher. Whether it’s the biology of the stream or casting techniques, Ben can give you the knowledge you need to be a better angler.