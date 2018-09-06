ICAST had a lot of newcomers as well as industry leaders. Among the leaders is Llebroc Industries. Greg Carman and his team have created the highest quality seats, benches and other boating accessories throughout the marine industry. Anyone who has ever sat in a Llebroc chair can attest to the quality and comfort that goes into every product.

Llebroc Series 2 Helm Chairs come with an array of options. Whether you are in a cabin or riding in a center console, your chair will withstand the elements and keep your ride comfortable. Depending on how you drive, you can sit in style or lean in comfort with the Flip Bolster option. Just raise your seat and lean back into a secure rest.boat

Helm Chair Comfort

Comfort is not the only benefit Llebroc has to offer. Customize your seats to match your boat with a wide array of color options. Choose the style of stitching, materials, or embroidery for your home away from home. From start to finish Llebroc ensures your seats are specifically tailored to suit your needs. Once you choose Llebroc Industries, you will never look back.

For more info visit www.llebroc.com