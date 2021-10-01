Best Days Ever

By Ronnie Parris

Hey Folks! Hope everyone’s doing great and staying safe with all the craziness that’s going on these days. As we’ve been plagued with this virus and seen how it can take a friend or loved one out in the blink of an eye, it really makes you stop and think of how lucky we are to have the special loved ones in our lives. I’m as guilty as the next for taking for granted that we will have lots of time with those we care about, and sometimes don’t take as much time to enjoy what a true gift they are.

On a recent trip to the lake, I got to take my 3-year-old grandson and my beautiful granddaughter with me on a morning fishing trip to lake Fontana. On this trip, we didn’t really care what we were gonna catch, we just wanted to have some fun. It was pretty evident from the start that I was going to be busy baiting hooks with the crickets we were using and taking lots of fish off to release back, as both Kyleigh and Coy were catching about every cast. Most were bluegill with the occasional catfish and bass thrown in. If fast action and lots of catching is what you’re after, it’s hard to beat a cricket on the end of the line. Although we didn’t keep any, these bluegill are hard to beat rolled in cornmeal and pan-fried.

If you’re planning on taking the young ones, which I would suggest you do always, pack lots of snacks and cold drinks. Take along sunscreen and extra clothes in case they get cold or decide to jump in and take a swim. One thing I’m always conscious of is when they get tired and are ready to go home, always quit when they’re ready. You don’t want to turn a great day into a bad experience for them. Make sure to have a good comfortable life vest on them, as you never know when someone might step a little too far and take a plung. Some of my earliest memories are trips on the water with my dad. So don’t miss out on a chance to take those special ones in your life and make memories you will all remember for life.

Fishing here on Fontana has picked up as of recent and the cooler weather will only help, so get out and catch some fish, have some fun, and as always, take a kid fishing.

Ronnie Parris is owner and head guide of Smoky Mountain Outdoors Unlimited-Fontana Lake Fishing Guides, headquartered in Bryson City, N.C., heart of the Great Smoky Mountains www.smounlimited.com; (828) 488-9711.