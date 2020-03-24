The Best Do It Yourself Homemade Bait Recipes

Are you looking a way to catch your target without hurting your pocket?

You have probably come across several brands of artificial lures available in the market which are great investments and are excellent means of catching your desired target.

However, I can’t help but wish to avoid the hassle of going to your nearest fishing shop only to purchase these attractants especially when some household items can come handy making a cheap and effective bait. All you need is a little creativity to make your next fishing activity less costly and more gratifying.

If you are like me who is extremely passionate about fishing yet thrifty, this do-it-yourself homemade recipes will help you experience another fishing adventure that is full of fun and excitement but does not compromise your budget.

Leather Chicken Liver Catfish Bait Recipe

One of the most common freshwater fishes is the adorable catfish which you can surely quickly catch using this liver catfish bait recipe. All you need is prepare a 32oz. can of garlic salt and 2 pounds of chicken liver.

This recipe is easy to prepare. You simply start by laying the livers out in layers on cardboard or cooking sheets that are covered with foil. Add garlic salt by sprinkling a large amount of it on the chicken liver. Make another layer of salt and chicken livers and repeat the process until you have used all the liver. Let the liver sit outside for a few hours, but do not let it stay under the sun.

Take the liver after a couple of hours, dump it into a bucket and stir. Sprinkle more garlic every after 3 or 4 times of stirring, and keep repeating the process until there is 1/4 cup garlic that is left. Cover and let the liver sit in the garage for several days.

Once you deem that it is ready to use, dump in the remaining garlic salt and stir. You can now attach it to your hook and go fishing. The salt that you add will make it a lot tougher. Single wire hooks work well with this type of bait. You can also use anise or vanilla if you choose not to use garlic, but salt makes the liver tough enough, so never forget to add this ingredient.

Easy Dough Bait For Trout

Attract your target with the fascinating aroma of this popular fish meal for trout. The basic ingredients are 1/2 cup of granulated sugar, 1/4 pound of processed cheese, and 1/2 cup of cornmeal as well as flour. These ingredients make a bait that forms quickly and holds steadily when you attach it on a hook. It also keeps well in your refrigerator until you are prepared to go fishing.

To prepare, the first thing you need to do is to put the cheese in a small bowl and let it melt in a microwave oven. Put some water and mix thoroughly. Next, you need to add your dry ingredients and put them together completely until you see a dough that forms. If the dough becomes quite sticky, you can put more flour. Add water if it becomes stiffer.

There may be instances when the dough comes away from the sides of the container. When this thing happens, remove it from the container and knead it using your hands until it becomes smooth.

To test and try your dough bait, you can get a small portion of it and form a ball. If it makes a ball that is smooth, it is more likely ready. Keep forming the dough into tiny balls.

Put some of the balls into boiling water for 2-3 minutes. Put the balls on a plate to dry after removing them. Your bait is ready to use once it is dry. Baiting your hook is another interesting thing to do. It is not as complicated as baiting a minnow or other lures. You only need to simply place the bait ball on the single fishing hook’s point, and let it slip down until the bend of the hook.

You can also use two or more dough ball if you are trying to catch large-sized trout. If you are using a treble hook, you can work a bigger dough ball around the shank of your hook, then toward the points of the hook.

Strawberry Carp Bait

If you are an angler who loves fishing in fresh water, carps may be one of your top-favorite fish species. To add to the excitement of catching these awesome aquatic creatures, here is another homemade bait recipe that your target carp will surely find tasty.

What you will need are 1 cup of cornmeal, 1 cup of flour, 2 cups of water, 1 tablespoon of vanilla, 1 (3 ounces) envelope of strawberry gelatin, and 2 tablespoons of sugar.

To begin, you will need to make a dry mixture of corn meal and flour. Bring the 2 cups of water to a simmer and add sugar, vanilla, and strawberry gelatin while constantly stirring.

Continue stirring before sprinkling on a dry mixture that is enough to cover the liquid’s surface. Once you notice that the hot water breaks through your dry ingredients, it is time to cover the break with your dry mixture.

Thrilled to find out the end result? Just keep continuing in the said manner until the dry mix is not anymore observable and stir again for 2-3 minutes. You will now have to roll it into tiny balls, so remove it from the pan, wrap and let it cool in the refrigerator.

Once it is all ready, you can roll up a ball that is almost similar to the size of a large English pea onto your #2, #4, or #6 fishing hook. Lastly, if you notice a movement in your fishing line, just wait until it tightens before setting your fishing hook.

Conclusion:

Did you like my list? What’s your go-to DIY bait recipes.

Always remember that fishing is a very cost-efficient hobby which you can make even more affordable by utilizing materials and ingredients available right at your home.

And while manufacturers of lures are producing artificial ones which are also effective in catching your target species, this list of the best do-it-yourself homemade bait recipes are easy-to-make- attractants that will surely increase your chances of landing your target species.

