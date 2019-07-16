Best Of ICAST 2019

“2019 ICAST Best of Category” Award Winners

Each year, ICAST showcases the latest and greatest in fishing gear at the world’s largest fishing trade show. A highlight of the show is the “Best Of” awards, which are selected from the massive New Product Showcase, as voted on by buyers and media.

Garmin’s new Force Trolling Motor won overall “Best of Show” at ICAST 2019, held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando in July. It won top honors out of more than 1,000 new products showcased.

Boating Accessories: Garmin Force Trolling Motor

Footwear: Frogg Toggs Skipper

Tackle Management: Plano Synergy Plano EDGE

Eyewear: Costa Del Mar WaterWoman

Fly Reel: SEiGLER Reels SF (Small Fly)

Saltwater Rod: St. Croix Avid Surf VSS80MMF

Freshwater Rod; St. Croix Mojo Bass Glass MGC72HM Rip N’ Chatter Rod

Fly Fishing Rod: St. Croix Imperial Salt IS908.4

Terminal Tackle: Rapala VMC Bladed Hybrid Treble Short

Boats and Watercraft: Hobie Mirage ProAngler 14 with 360 Drive Technology

Fishing Accessory: American Tackle Company MW20 Finesse Set

Fishing Line: PowerPro Moon Shine Braid

Rod & Reel Combo: Lew’s Fishing Lew’s Mach Smash Baitcast Combo

Freshwater Reel: Shimano SLX DC Baitcasting Reels

Saltwater Reel: Shimano Stradic FL Spinning Reel

Saltwater Soft Lure: LIVETARGET Slow-Roll Shiner

Freshwater Hard Lure: LIVETARGET Erratic Shiner

Saltwater Hard Lure: LIVETARGET Flutter Sardine

Freshwater Soft Lure: Lunkerhunt Phantom Spider

Cooler and Bait/Storage: Plano Synergy Frabill Magnum Bait Station 30

Electronics: Johnson Outdoors MEGA 360 Imaging

Ice Fishing: Johnson Outdoors Ice Helix 7 Chirp GPS G3N All-Season

Cutlery, Hand Pliers or Tools: Bubba 110V Electric Fillet Knife

Giftware: 13 Fishing Fillet Table Beverage Management System

Fly Fishing Accessory: Simms Dry Creek Z Sling Pack

Technical Apparel (Warm Weather): AFTCO Overboard Submersible Shorts

Technical Apparel (Cold Weather): Simms M’s G4Z Stockingfoot Wader

Lifestyle Apparel: AFTCO Yurei Air-O-Mesh Performance Shirt

