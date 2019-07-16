Best Of ICAST 2019

“2019 ICAST Best of Category” Award Winners
Each year, ICAST showcases the latest and greatest in fishing gear at the world’s largest fishing trade show. A highlight of the show is the “Best Of” awards, which are selected from the massive New Product Showcase, as voted on by buyers and media.
Garmin’s new Force Trolling Motor won overall “Best of Show” at ICAST 2019, held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando in July. It won top honors out of more than 1,000 new products showcased.
Boating Accessories: Garmin Force Trolling Motor
Footwear: Frogg Toggs Skipper
Tackle Management: Plano Synergy Plano EDGE
Eyewear: Costa Del Mar WaterWoman
Fly Reel: SEiGLER Reels SF (Small Fly)
Saltwater Rod: St. Croix Avid Surf VSS80MMF
Freshwater Rod; St. Croix Mojo Bass Glass MGC72HM Rip N’ Chatter Rod
Fly Fishing Rod: St. Croix Imperial Salt IS908.4
Terminal Tackle: Rapala VMC Bladed Hybrid Treble Short
Boats and Watercraft: Hobie Mirage ProAngler 14 with 360 Drive Technology
Fishing Accessory: American Tackle Company MW20 Finesse Set
Fishing Line: PowerPro Moon Shine Braid
Rod & Reel Combo: Lew’s Fishing Lew’s Mach Smash Baitcast Combo
Freshwater Reel: Shimano SLX DC Baitcasting Reels
Saltwater Reel: Shimano Stradic FL Spinning Reel
Saltwater Soft Lure: LIVETARGET Slow-Roll Shiner
Freshwater Hard Lure: LIVETARGET Erratic Shiner
Saltwater Hard Lure: LIVETARGET Flutter Sardine
Freshwater Soft Lure: Lunkerhunt Phantom Spider
Cooler and Bait/Storage: Plano Synergy Frabill Magnum Bait Station 30
Electronics: Johnson Outdoors MEGA 360 Imaging
Ice Fishing: Johnson Outdoors Ice Helix 7 Chirp GPS G3N All-Season
Cutlery, Hand Pliers or Tools: Bubba 110V Electric Fillet Knife
Giftware: 13 Fishing Fillet Table Beverage Management System
Fly Fishing Accessory: Simms Dry Creek Z Sling Pack
Technical Apparel (Warm Weather): AFTCO Overboard Submersible Shorts
Technical Apparel (Cold Weather): Simms M’s G4Z Stockingfoot Wader
Lifestyle Apparel: AFTCO Yurei Air-O-Mesh Performance Shirt
HEY I KNOW THAT GUY!
Rich Ortiz (Cover of The Angler Magazine 8/17) at 2019 ICAST
Costa Del Mar Booth.
