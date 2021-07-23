Best of ICAST 2021

A quick look at all of the Best of Category Winners as well as the Best of Show winner.

Best of Category – Boating Accessories – Plano Molding

Product: Frabill Ultralight Conservation Net

Best of Category – Boats and Watercraft – BOTE

Product: LONO Aero + APEX Pedal Drive

Best of Category – Giftware – HitchFire

Product: HitchFire Forge 15

Best of Category – Footwear – XTRATUF

Product: Ankle Deck Boot Sport

Best of Category – Eyewear – Costa Del Mar, Inc.

Product: Untangled Collection: New Frames Made from Old Nets

Best of Category – Lifestyle Apparel for Women – AFTCO/American Fishing Tackle Company

Product: AFTCO Womens Fields Utility Overall

Best of Category – Lifestyle Apparel for Men – AFTCO/American Fishing Tackle Company

Product: AFTCO Rescue Regenerated Fishing Shorts

Best of Category – Technical Apparel – Warm Weather – AFTCO/American Fishing Tackle Company

Product: Adapt Tactical Phase Change Hooded Shirt

Best of Category – Technical Apparel – Cold Weather – AFTCO/American Fishing Tackle Company

Product: Barricade Elite 4L Waterproof System

Best of Category – Soft and Hard Coolers – Plano Molding

Product: Frabill Universal Bait Station

Best of Category – Electronics – Hummingbird

Product: Hummingbird MEGA Live Imaging

Best of Category – Cutlery, Hand Pliers/Tools – Bubba

Product: Pro Series Cordless Electric Fillet Knife

Best of Category – Fly Fishing Accessory – Plano Molding

Product: EDGE Micro Magnetic Fly Box

Best of Category –Fishing Accessory – Kahuna Wagons

Product: Sidekick Fishing & Beach Wagon

Best of Category – Kid’s Tackle – Anything Possible Brands

Product: ProFISHiency NERF 5FT 6IN Micro Spin Cast Combo

Best of Category – Tackle Management – Plano Molding

Product: Atlas Tackle Pack

Best of Category – Terminal Tackle – Sharkbanz Fishing

Product: The Zeppelin – World’s First Shark Deterrent Tackle

Best of Category – Ice Fishing – Garmin

Product: LiveScope Ice Fishing Bundle LI

Best of Category – Fishing Line – Seaguar

Product: BasiX

Best of Category – Freshwater Soft Lure – Pure Fishing, Inc.

Product: Berkley PowerBait Gilly

Best of Category – Freshwater Hard Lure – Rather Outdoors

Product: Strike King Chick Magnet Flat-Sided Crank Bait

Best of Category – Saltwater Soft Lure – Savage Gear USA, Inc.

Product: Duratech Crab

Best of Category – Saltwater Hard Lure – Pure Fishing, Inc.

Product: Berkley Choppo Saltwater

Best of Category – Fly Fishing Rod – G. Loomis

Product: NRX T2S 8810-2

Best of Category – Freshwater Rod – Pure Fishing, Inc.

Product: Abu Garcia Zenon Rod

Best of Category – Saltwater Rod – Bull Bay Tackle Company

Product: Banshee Rod – Bull Bay Rod

Best of Category – Rod and Reel Combo – Pure Fishing, Inc.

Product: Abu Garcia Veritas Baitcast Combo

Best of Category – Fly Reel – Pure Fishing, Inc.

Product: Greys Tital Fly Reel

Best of Category – Freshwater Reel – Daiwa Corporation

Product: Zillion SV TW

Best of Category – Saltwater Reel – Daiwa Corporation

Product: Saltist MQ