Best Stew Ever

By Chris Smith

This story may or may not be true. Identities have been changed to protect the innocent, or the guilty, depending on how you see it!

Many, many years ago, in a place where; if you were not Airborne, you were just a Leg, lived a young family on post. In this housing area, there were other young families, many with small ones running around. Jake and Susan lived in the same complex with five other families. Living on post comes with a price; for example, grass can only be so high, sidewalks must be kept clean. Basically, an HOA on crack. Every family worked diligently to maintain its 8×12 front yard.

Jake and Susan decided to install a 4×4 post with a birdhouse on it. They were so proud of it that they even put mulch and flowers around it. Of course, others said it was against regulations, but they didn’t care. They enjoyed watching the birds. Then, one day, the squirrels discovered it. It almost became a daily chore to keep it filled with birdseed due to the pesky squirrels. Jake was losing his patience with the situation, but Susan insisted on maintaining it.

After about a month, Jake told Susan they either had to take the birdfeeder down or do something about the squirrels. Jake was a young, enlisted guy, hardly making it paycheck to paycheck, even with Susan working but birdseed was quite expensive. Susan still said not to touch the birdfeeder. Jake being the responsible man he was, wanted to maintain peace between them. So, he hatched a plan. Now, one of the drawbacks about living on post is that you cannot just go out in your yard and shoot a gun, for obvious reasons. However, Jake, being a good old country boy, had grown up being exceptionally good with a slingshot.

So, when the time came, Susan left for work and Jake said he would have supper ready when she got home. He waited a little while just to make sure she had left; then he went upstairs, and removed the screen from the window that looked down on the birdfeeder and waited. Shortly after this, the squirrels arrived. One by one, Jake took aim.

Later that night, Susan came home. Before she took two steps in the house, she exclaimed how good it smelled. Jake was in the kitchen putting the finishing touches on the stew he had prepared containing potatoes, celery, carrots, spices, and meat. He had set the table and set the food out. They sat for a spell talking about how their day had gone and Susan kept complimenting Jake on how good the stew tasted. Then it happened… Susan asked what he had done differently to the stew? Without missing a beat, Jake said they wouldn’t have to worry about the squirrels anymore. As soon as the words left his mouth, he knew he had messed up. Susan’s face went pale and she ran upstairs.

To this day, Susan will not eat any stew or anything else out of the ordinary unless she sees the wrapper in which it came.

Chris is a Combat Veteran recently retired. A few places he has deployed are Afghanistan, Jordon, Panama, and several other hostile areas. He is an avid outdoorsman that enjoys hunting, camping, fishing. He lives with his bride of 30 years in Alabama who he calls “Household 6”. If any Veterans or family member of a veteran who sees changes in their loved one or for that matter anyone that is contemplating suicide, he urges you to contact him at combatvettalk@gmail.com.