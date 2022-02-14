By James Bradley

As February rolls around, it will be the darkest time of the year in many places due to the shortest day length periods. Water temperatures in most streams will have finally bottomed out, hopefully staying above 40 degrees. The trout have very little to eat this time of year, and should be sticking to the bottom of the streams like glue.

Would anyone in his right mind be out fishing during the months of January or February? The answer is yes, but we need to consider some of the outdoor aspects like temperature, pressure systems, etc. The weather plays a big role in whether trout will be active or not. This means picking the right days to fish and the right days to stay inside.

Water temps play a big role in what trout and insects are doing. As the temp nears the 40 degree mark, everything just about comes to a standstill. High-pressure systems are known to kill what one would think to be a perfect day of fishing. Outside air temps play a big role on our bodies and the ability to stay outside. It can be downright brutal and no fun to be popping ice off your rod guides.

Best time of the year to catch a beautiful rainbow is now through mid-April. They will begin their spawning this month. When trout spawn, their colors become vivid and gorgeous, and especially on the males. Male trout will also get their “kype” during the spawning season. The kype is when the lower jaw extends past its upper jaw and forms what some refer to as a hooked jaw. It has been said that the kype is used by the male to nip at the female to help urge her to spawn.

Tailwaters like the Toccoa or Chattahoochee can be an outstanding place to fish especially on a float trip. This is because the water temps are not affected as much as mountain streams and rivers. Their temps remain more consistent throughout the year due to being lake fed.

What should you plan for when planning your trip to North Georgia for trout fishing during the coldest months of the year? Best hours are normally somewhere from 11 am to about 4 pm. No need to arrive at daybreak during the coldest point of the day. Track weather patterns several days in advance of your trip. Make sure to arrive when no high-pressure systems are in the area or just passed through. Plan your trip toward the end of the warm-up spells. Water temps may have warmed a few degrees causing some hatching to take place and triggering trout to feed. We have experienced some of our best catches when this happens. You may see some blue-winged olives, black stones and/or black caddis coming off the water during these warm spells as well. Rises will still be very limited, but if you see trout rising, tie on a BWO or black caddis and lay it out!

