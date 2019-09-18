Big African Pomp Is A Georgia Record

This African pompano would be a big one no matter where it was caught. For Georgia, it is a new 37-pound, 1.28-ounce state record. Brunswick, Ga. angler Alvin Dezern caught the big African pomp on Aug. 12 while bottom fishing about 40 miles east-southeast of St. Simons Island with menhaden as bait. It crushed the previous state record of 23 pounds, 14.4 ounces, which was caught last August by Mike McCullough Jr., of Savannah. The IGFA world record for the species weighed 50 pounds, 8 ounces. It was caught off Daytona Beach, Fla. in 1990 by Tom Sargent. State records for saltwater fish in Georgia must be weighed on Georgia Department of Agriculture certified scales in the presence of at least one witness. All applications must include color photographs. Check official rules for minimum weights for species. For a current list of men’s and women’s saltwater gamefish records, as well as information about submitting an entry for record consideration, visit CoastalGaDNR.org/RecreationalFishing.