Big Bass – Small Lake

Jarrod Brooks caught this 20 inch 9 pounds Largemouth bass in Tennessee.

I fish this small lake every day and I always see bass jump in the middle that are probably close to 15 pounds and I’ve always thought, “Dang, I wanna catch a big one more than anything,” but I always end up catching bass between 1 and 2 pounds. Today, July 9th, 2017, at around 7 pm I caught my first monster bass 20 inches 9 lbs! It was amazing; it just followed my bait to the bank of the lake so I didn’t even have to do a 20-minutee fight or much work with that bad boy.