Escape to Nature at Big Cedar Lodge in the Missouri Ozarks

Tucked into the woods on the banks of tranquil Table Rock Lake in the Missouri Ozarks, Big Cedar Lodge is America’s premier wilderness resort.

With excellent fishing, shooting sports, golf, hiking and many other nature-based attractions, this 4,600-acre lakeside retreat connects families to the outdoors like no other resort can. What else would you expect from a vacation retreat founded by Bass Pro Shops’ Johnny Morris?

Even before Morris purchased the property in the late 1980s and turned it into what it is today, this delightful slice of the Ozarks was a wilderness retreat. It was originally developed in the 1920s as a country retreat by two prominent Missouri businessmen and has been helping visitors relax in nature ever since.

That’s the backstory behind the rustic, yet plush, styling of the resort. It has the look and feel of a lavish, turn-of-the-century Adirondack hunting lodge while providing the luxury and modern conveniences one would expect from an award-winning vacation destination. There are well-appointed guest rooms across a collection of spectacular lodges, cozy cottages and private log cabins. These accommodations are the perfect base camp for outdoor adventure seekers as well as for those who would rather take it easy in the expansive and elegant Cedar Creek Spa.

Bent Hook Marina and Market is the resort’s gateway to the water. Table Rock Lake has gained a reputation for some of the country’s best bass fishing, with largemouth, smallmouth and Kentucky spotted bass inhabiting 43,000 acres of sparkling blue-green water. It’s also one of the Midwest’s best crappie lakes, and bluegill and catfish abound. The marina offers professional bass fishing and bowfishing guides as well as 100 covered slips for those who prefer to bring their own boat. Rental options include all types of boats from well-equipped bass boats and pontoons to kayaks, canoes and even fishing gear. For expert anglers or for a family fishing trip, there are enough options to totally customize your own outing.

But there’s so much more than fishing. Nearby Dogwood Canyon Nature Park is a 10,000-acre wildlife preserve. And Big Cedar’s own Top of the Rock is a nature-based heritage preserve with some of the most breathtaking views of the Ozarks. It is home to attractions like the Lost Canyon Cave and Nature Trail, Acient Ozarks National History Museum, “End off the Trail” All-American Wine Cellar and three elegant yet casual dining options.

And for the golfers out there, Southwest Missouri and Big Cedar Lodge have become a world-class golfing destination, with acclaimed courses designed by some of the top names in golf: Tom Fazio, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson and Gary Player.

Even with all these attractions, one of Big Cedar Lodge’s primary draws is that it remains a wilderness resort. It is a place where preservation, conservation and family traditions come together to create the perfect luxurious outdoors escape.



For more information, see the Big Cedar Lodge website at www.bigcedar.com or call 1-800-225-6343.