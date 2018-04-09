Big Fishing for Little Smiles – April 28

Big Fishing for Little Smiles

St Clare’s 4th Annual KDW Fishing Tournament on April 28 Supports Little Smiles of Florida

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (April 5, 2018) – Little Smiles of Florida is teaming up with the St. Clare Catholic School for its 4th Annual KDW Fishing Tournament. Little Smiles will receive a portion of the tournament’s proceeds. Working with Little Smiles provides St. Clare Catholic School and the local community with a hands-on opportunity to bring smiles to local children impacted by serious illness, homelessness or tragedy.

Headed by local fishing legend Captain Greg Bogdan, the tournament is a family friendly event with kids’ prizes and activities, a dock party, awards ceremony, silent auction and more. Around 100 boats are expected to compete in this year’s tournament. Registration is open with early entry at $275 per vessel until April 10, and $300 thereafter.

Tournament Schedule

Friday, April 27, 2018

Sailfish Marina

Captains’ Meeting from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.



Saturday, April 28, 2018

Sailfish Marina

Lines in at 7 a.m.

Weigh-in from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Dock Party from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

For more information, please visit: https://littlesmilesfl. org/events; email tourney@stclarecatholicschool.org or call 561-622-7171.

About Little Smiles

Little Smiles helps heal hearts and create little smiles by providing gifts and fun activities to children impacted by serious illness, homelessness or tragedy. Little Smiles is a South Florida nonprofit organization that partners with nurses, social workers and staff in hospitals, shelters and other facilities to provide wish fulfillment and celebrations for children in their care. From hospital room pizza parties and visits from Santa to its grand “Stars Ball” gala, Little Smiles gives kids the chance to be kids during difficult times.