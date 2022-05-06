Big Mahi Breaks Georgia Record

In late spring, excellent mahi mahi reports were coming in from up and down the Gulf Stream from Carolinas to the Florida Keys. In Georgia waters, a big 68-pound, 1.6-ounce dolphin caught on April 26 set a new state record.

James Roberts, 53, of Midway, Ga., was fishing aboard Capt. Michael Bell’s boat Salty Intentions over Deli Ledge, about 80 miles east of St. Catherine’s Island, when the big mahi took a ballyhoo and came tight. It took Roberts about 30 minutes to land the fish with a 6-foot Star stand-up rod and a Penn Squall 16VS reel spooled with 60-pound line.

“The last fish we caught that day was that mahi mahi,” Roberts told DNR. “It wore me out. I couldn’t hardly breathe. It was a blast, the best time of my life. I haven’t hardly been able to sleep since.”

Roberts’ catch replaces a tie record between anglers Will Owens of St. Simons Island and Michael Sheppard Jr. of Savannah. Owens landed a 67-pound, 9.6-ounce dolphin in 2019, and Sheppard landed his 67-pound, 6-ounce fish in 1997. The rules of the Georgia Saltwater Game Fish Records Program require fish over 20 pounds to weigh 8 ounces more than the current record to break it—a feat satisfied by Roberts’ landing.

The IGFA all-tackle world record dolphinfish, which has stood since 1976, was an astounding 87-pounder caught in waters off Costa Rica.