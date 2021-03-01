Big Ol’ Stripers Fishing Forecast

By Shane Goebel

Stripers, stripers, stripers! It's business as usual for us here in Murphy, NC. It's also been an outstanding winter bite and as early spring approaches, the striper bite should get even better. This month should be amazing! With its warmer weather and longer days, it's my favorite month for fishing.

Currently, Lake Hiwassee is 22 feet below full pool. Water temperatures have been in the low to Mid 40’s. Due to all the recent rains, water clarity is stained in the river and creeks and clear towards the dam.

Striper fishing has been super out here lately. We’ve had a very successful January and February. Most of the stripers we are catching have been in the 15 to 35 pound range, and we’re averaging about 10 to 20 stripers a trip. The warmer water temps have played a big role on the increase in numbers this year. So, this spring should be amazing! This pattern should continue into the month of March and increase as the stripers start their pre-spawn. Continue the same techniques as the previous months, pulling planer boards with live herring and shad in the backs of creeks and around shallow, sloping banks. As you pull boards, it’s always a good idea to work the banks by casting a Zara Spook or a Red Fin. As the sun comes up, turn your focus to fishing the mouths of creeks, as the stripers will follow bait to deeper water. With pre-spawn in mind, more and more stripers will start to stage in the mouths of creeks in March. Keep an eye on your electronics for schooling stripers, and pay attention to where the bait balls are. I guarantee you, if you find the bait, the stripers will be close by.

One last note, the smallmouth and trout bite has been extremely good. We are catching some very nice smallmouth and trout on nearby Lake Apalachia. in the 4-5 lb. We are at least averaging 15 to 25 smallmouth and trout per trip. These trout and smallmouth have been feeding great. Down-lining live bluebacks and lite tackle has been the best technique for catching a slew of these great fish in 15-25 feet of water.

March is a fantastic month for catching a lot of monster stripers and smallmouth on this Western North Carolina lake. And for all your live bait and tackle needs, check out Hughes General Store in Blairsville, GA. They carry everything you need for a successful day of fishing and have the best live herring around.

