Big Wintertime Smallmouth

By Ronnie Parris

If you’re looking for a really big smallmouth bass, this is probably your best chance of the year. These big smallies are stacked up anywhere you find threadfin shad and they’re usually not bashful about biting, provided you’re throwing what they want. I love fishing live minnows and that’s usually the recipe I use, but lots of smallmouth are caught using artificials. I love a good top water bite and if I catch them chasing shad to the surface I throw jerk bait, my all time favorite being Rapalas Xrap. Be sure to work it with a long pause and look for some vicious strikes. Even with the cold water, you’re going to see some great aerobatics as these fish usually jump several times. Some folks love casting an Alabama rig for them and I have seen some nice fish come to the boat from them.

Even in the winter, we get really good crayfish hatches on Fontana and Santeetlah Lakes and crayfish are one of the smallies’ favorite meals. Rebel makes a great crayfish plug. Also, most worm companies have a version of crayfish bait. Anytime I use the plastics, I would suggest bait that is scented, although you can add your own scent. It just seems like they are less likely to spit scented bait out. Right now on Fontana and Santeetlah, we are catching smallies on rocky points and in the backs of creeks. Early morning seems to be the best bite but some days they feed all day long. I release, and encourage you to release, all smallmouth that aren’t damaged when released. At this time of year, about half will be big fat females plumb full of eggs. Keeping one big female may result in the loss of hundreds of smallmouth fry so please release all of these that you catch.

It’s still really cold so be sure to dress for it and you will enjoy your trip more. If you would like to try your luck at one of these big hard fighters, give me a call at 828-488-9711 and I’ll put you on them. As always, stay safe an take a kid fishing.

Ronnie Parris is owner and head guide of Smoky Mountain Outdoors Unlimited-Fontana Lake Fishing Guides, headquartered in Bryson City, N.C., heart of the Great Smoky Mountains

(www.smounlimited.com; (828) 488-9711).