Biggest Catch of my Lifetime!

caught this 45 inches and over 50 pounds Red Drum in Johns Creek, Carolina Beach Area.

I wanted to send you a photo of my catch today! I am so excited and cannot believe it! It is the biggest catch of my life as it was 45 inches long and I released it immediately! It was a healthy live release! I was fishing on the Hyper Active boat at Johns Creek, Carolina Beach area and caught him on a live pogie. I actually submitting it for my first citation too and it would be a dream come true to get on the cover! I have more I can send you to of the catch! I am on cloud 9! This has made my day/week/month/year! Thanks so much and have a blessed day!