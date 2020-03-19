BLACKHAWK Wins 4th Annual Marina Casa de Campo Open in the Dominican Republic

With a hot start, BLACKHAWK, a 76 Viking, won the 4th Annual Marina Casa de Campo Open based on time. The team released four blue marlin the first day before adding one more release to capture the top trophy. Mama Who, a 77 Jarrett Bay, also released five blues overall, followed by Princess Lily, a 66 Viking with four marlin on its ledger. Dawn Samuels was named the Top Lady Angler competing aboard Princess Lily. Samuels also boated a 130-pound yellowfin tuna for the top game fish prize. During the tournament, she tagged her 100th blue marlin with a Billfish Foundation nylon dart tag. TBF was on hand for the occasion as well as interacting with the teams.

Set at the world-class Marina Casa de Campo in La Romana, Dominican Republic, this fun team event focused on release fishing for blue and white marlin, along with sailfish. Tuna, dolphin and wahoo were eligible to be weighed. The tournament is presented by the Marina Casa de Campo and Fly Zone Fishing and was held March 12-14 at the Casa de Campo Resort & Villas.

“Mama Who was on fire the second day,” says Tournament Director Robert “Fly” Navarro. “They went five for seven and were a consistent threat all day long. But BLACKHAWK was able to release their final fish first to earn the win.” Most of the boats were pulling ballyhoo for baits.

“The weather was unbelievable and the fishing was really good, too,” Navarro adds. “The boats averaged between four and eight blue marlin bites during the two days. Everyone had a great time and we made sure to emphasize the positive benefits of tournament fishing to get everyone’s mind off what is going on back home [with corona virus].”

Three young brothers were recognized for their budding angling achievements. Seven-year-old Clay, 11-year-old Miller and 13-year-old Harris Crumpton all hooked and landed their first blue marlin earlier in the Caribbean season. The juniors were fishing aboard Mama Seata.

The Marina Casa de Campo Open also utilized digital technology and communications for the first time. An optional service allowed teams to join a text network to receive real-time updates and to keep track of family members who were competing. This successful option was available on www.flyzonefishing.com The host facility, Marina Casa de Campo, made the visiting teams feel more than welcome.

“Marina Casa de Campo is a great venue for any event, not just fishing,” Navarro explains. “The staff is very accommodating and friendly. We have a strong relationship and are planning several new things for the future.”

For more information on the Marina Casa de Campo Open, contact Fly Navarro at 561-310-9214 or email: fly@flyzonefishing.com.