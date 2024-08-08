Blue Catfish: Invasive and Delicious

Blue catfish are large, invasive, and voracious predators. Their presence is a serious threat to blue crabs and native fish species. Whether you’re fishing or shopping for groceries, keep an eye out for MAWS.

The Blue Catfish Issue

Blue catfish are fast-spreading predators that can quickly dominate ecosystems. Despite their recent arrival, their numbers have exploded. In 2023, 4.2 million pounds of blue catfish were harvested from the Potomac and Maryland waters—a staggering 500% increase from a decade ago. These fish will devour almost anything in their path.

Fortunately, blue catfish are both fun to catch and delicious to eat. Their filets are white, flaky, and clean. Try catching them yourself, or look for wild-caught Chesapeake blue catfish in local restaurants and grocery stores.

Controlling MAWS requires a coordinated effort. Scientists from the Department of Natural Resources are studying these fish, while commercial watermen and anglers are helping by removing them one at a time.

Helping the Chesapeake Bay has never been so tasty. Save the blue crabs, eat blue catfish.