caught this 13’ 730 pounds Pacific Blue Marlin in Kona, Hawaii.

I caught this 4 miles off the coast of Kona, Hawaii in over 6000’ deep water. I fought it for 2 hours before finally landing it. What made the catch so special to me, was besides the captain and mate, my wife and daughter were the only other people on the boat. They got to witness me catching a once in a lifetime fish.