Boat Review – Sea Eagle FishSUP FS126

Last spring we introduced you to Sea Eagle’s FishSUP FS126, an inflatable stand-up paddleboard with which we were initially quite impressed. A year later, we’re fully convinced this super-stable, lightweight fishing machine is worth the praise.



“I’m thrilled with its performance,” said Coastal Angler’s Tom Schlichter. “I’ve fished it from Long Island, New York to the Florida Keys in everything from mangroves to bulrushes and boulder fields, and it’s come through unscathed.”

At 12’6”x40” the FishSUP FS126 is both spacious and tough enough to work hardened shorelines. Heavy duty .90 drop stitch material covers the top, bottom and sides for superior protection against punctures and a 90”x18” thick camo EVA pad adds additional buffering while providing a non-slip foot bed. An integral 36-inch ruler makes fish measurement a snap. It fits in a trunk for easy transport, fully inflates in under 10 minutes, and has smartly positioned D-rings to secure a host of standard and optional fishing accessories including a swivel seat with Scotty rod holders, battery, 34-lb thrust electric motor, and forward mesh storage box with tube-style rod holders.



“I love the stability, toughness and versatility of this platform,” said Schlichter. “You can stand, sit or kneel while casting, fish in freshwater or saltwater, and even add an optional Watersnake Venom 34 electric trolling motor.”

Prices range from $799 for a basic start-up kit to $1,149 for a Pro Motor and Fishing Rig package.



For more info, visit www.seaeagle.com or call 1-800-748-8066.