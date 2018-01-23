Boating Classes Offered

News Release

Jonathan Bigel, Public Affairs Officer for the USCG Auxiliary wants you to know they are offering Boating Safety and Education classes.

As part of it’s mission to promote Boating Safety and Education as well as supporting the Core Mission of the United States Coast Guard, Flotilla 96 of the USCG Auxiliary will be holding the first of a series of classes “About Boating Safety”

The first classes will be held on February 3rd & February 10th from 9AM – 1 PM at Flotilla 96, 13531 Vanderbilt Drive Wiggins Pass Boat Ramp at Cocohatchee Park.

Cost of this valuable class is $55. Many insurance companies give discounts to those who have completed this class. This course will give students of all ages the knowledge in many states to qualify for a boating license or certification Register by Friday, February 2 with Michael Clukey at 239-594-8009.

This class includes the following: Intro. To Boating, Boating Law, Safety Equipment, Safe Boating, Navigation, Boating Problems, Trailering, Storing, and Protecting your boat.

The Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed volunteer component of the U.S. Coast Guard and supports the Coast Guard in nearly all its service missions. The Auxiliary was created by Congress in 1939. For more information, please visit www.cgaux.org