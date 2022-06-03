Boating – Title and Register a Watercraftor Outboard Motor in SC

In the state of South Carolina, the law requires all motorized boats and watercraft, except exempted vessels, sailboats, and all outboard motors five horsepower and greater to be titled. By law we must have your completed application and other required documents, which vary by purchase or selling situation, to title and register your boat and/or motor.
If you are selling a boat and/or motor in South Carolina:
You must be the titled owner. If you are not listed as the owner of the title, you must complete the application process with SCDNR prior to the sale.
If you have purchased a boat or motor that has ever been titled and/or registered in South Carolina:
- Pay your property taxes in your name with your county
- Submit a paid property tax receipt in your name or notice from the county that no taxes are due with your application and other supporting documents.
If you have purchased a boat or motor out-of-state or from a SCDNR permitted marine dealer:
- Property taxes will be billed by your county after being titled and/or registered with SCDNR.
- Once purchased, your boat and/or motor may be used 60 days from the date of purchase, even with expired or out-of-state decals.
- If you have questions about boat titling and registration, please visit our https://www.dnr.sc.gov. If you have any questions about your property taxes, please contact your county tax office.