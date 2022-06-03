Boating – Title and Register a Watercraftor Outboard Motor in SC

In the state of South Carolina, the law requires all motorized boats and watercraft, except exempted vessels, sailboats, and all outboard motors five horsepower and greater to be titled. By law we must have your completed application and other required documents, which vary by purchase or selling situation, to title and register your boat and/or motor.

If you are selling a boat and/or motor in South Carolina:

You must be the titled owner. If you are not listed as the owner of the title, you must complete the application process with SCDNR prior to the sale.

If you have purchased a boat or motor that has ever been titled and/or registered in South Carolina: