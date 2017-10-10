Bonefish & Tarpon Trust Symposium Is Nov. 10-11

By Nick Roberts:

Bonefish & Tarpon Trust’s Sixth International Science Symposium will take place Nov. 10-11 at the Bonaventure Resort and Spa in Weston, Florida. Open to anglers, scientists, conservationists and fishing industry representatives, this global gathering will also kick off BTT’s 20th Anniversary celebration.



“This year’s symposium promises to be the largest and most significant in our history,” said BTT President Jim McDuffie. “We have assembled the foremost scientists in the flats world to present their latest research findings on bonefish, tarpon and permit, and explain how newly acquired knowledge will benefit the conservation of our fisheries.”

In addition to presentations by leading scientists, the symposium will spotlight angling legends who will share their time-tested techniques for catching the iconic gamefish of the flats. Andy Mill, Chico Fernandez, C.A. Richardson, Steve Huff, and Rick Ruoff will be among the greats on hand to offer instruction on an indoor casting lane.

New to this year’s symposium is a Flats Expo, showcasing the products and services of industry leaders, from the latest technical developments in the sport to world-renowned fishing lodges and outfitters. Fly tying and photography clinics, and an Art & Film Festival also highlight the schedule, along with a banquet honoring conservation heroes. Dinner guests will have the chance to compete for auction items, including bucket-list destination trips, fine art, top-of-the-line spin and fly-fishing gear, and a special BTT 20th Anniversary trip to fish and conduct research with BTT-affiliated scientists.

As always, the role of science-based approaches to conservation will be the centerpiece of the event, featuring presentations and Q&A about the latest research on bonefish, tarpon, permit—the species, their habitats, and the larger fisheries they support—as well as panel discussions on how science is guiding BTT initiatives in Florida and across the Caribbean Basin. Of special note will be several recently concluded studies that aim to benefit the Florida fishery.

“One of the best things about the symposium is that everyone is able to see how the research informs conservation, and how this helps to protect and restore flats fisheries. It really is unique to be able to participate in this process and see it at work, from start to finish,” said Dr. Aaron Adams, BTT Director of Science and Conservation.

BTT’s mission statement is “To conserve and restore bonefish, tarpon and permit fisheries and habitats through research, stewardship, education and advocacy.” To obtain a media pass for the event, contact Nick Roberts: nick@bonefishtarpontrust.org. For sponsorship information, contact Mark Rehbein: mark@bonefishtarpontrust.org.