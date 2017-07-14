BOTE Rover Wins Best Of Show at ICAST 2017

The world’s largest sportfishing trade show, the International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades, better known as ICAST, is now in full swing (July 11 – 14), at the Orange County Convention Center Orlando, Fla.

Produced by the American Sportfishing Association (ASA), the industry’s trade association, ICAST – in its 60th year as the industry’s trade show – is the annual destination for representatives from the global recreational fishing industry to see the latest innovations in tackle, gear, accessories and apparel.

This year is the second year that the National Marine Manufacturers Association is hosting a Marine Accessories Pavilion on the show floor. The American Fly Fishing Trade Association is, once again, co-locating its International Fly Tackle Dealer show with ICAST.

One of the most important features for ICAST exhibitors and attendees alike is the New Product Showcase. The New Product Showcase, sponsored by Fishing Tackle Retailer, embodies the sportfishing industry’s innovative and entrepreneurial spirit and rewards that ingenuity through the New Product Showcase awards competition.

This year, 1263 products, accessories and apparel were entered by 280 companies into 26 “Best of Category” awards in the New Product Showcase, all vying for the overall ICAST 2017 “Best of Show” award. This year, the Lure category was divided into hard and soft Freshwater and Saltwater lures.

Best of Show Awards

BOTE’s Rover was voted by buyers and media as the best product in both the Boat Accessories category and the overall “Best of Show.”

“My congratulations go to all of the winners and everyone who participated in the New Product Showcase. The entrepreneurial spirit that exists within our member companies is what adds excitement to the fishing experience,” said ASA President and CEO Mike Nussman. “I also thank Fishing Tackle Retailer for their sponsorship of this important event.”

“This year we are living up to our reputation as the world’s largest sportfishing trade show,” said Trade Show Director Blake Swango. “We are just shy of 15,000 registered show attendees.”

Swango also noted, “This year we saw a number of new products being entered into the New Product Showcase which will certainly have an impact on the 2017 and 2018 markets. I also want to congratulate our New Product Showcase award winners and thank all our member companies who submitted products for judging. You’re all winners to me!”

The ICAST 2017 “Best of Show” awards, sponsored by Costa, were presented on Wednesday, July 12, during the Chairman’s Industry Awards Reception at the Orange County Convention Center.

2017 ICAST New Product Showcase Award Winners

For product details, images and other information please contact the individual award winners’ contacts listed below.

ICAST 2017 Overall Best of Show – Bote

Product: Rover

Media Contact: Will Morgan marketing@boteboards.com

Best of Category – Boating Accessories – Yeti Coolers

Product: LoadOut Bucket

Media Contact: Lauren Phillips lphillips@yeti.com

Best of Category – Boats and Watercraft – Bote

Product: Rover

Media Contact: Will Morgan marketing@boteboards.com

Best of Category – Eyewear – Costa

Product: The Sunrise Mirror Lens

Media Contact: Matt Aboussie m.aboussie@backbonemedia.net

Best of Category – Footwear – Huk Performance Fishing

Product: Attack

Media Contact: Chris Ellis chris@elliscom.net

Best of Category – Giftware – The Catch and Release Print Shop

Product: Fish Prints – Actual Size

Media Contact: Michael Emerson mike@prints.fish

Best of Category – Lifestyle Apparel – Frogg Toggs

Product: Prym1 Series Pilot II Jacket & Bibs

Media Contact: Scott Brandon sbrandon@thebrandonagency.com

Best of Category – Technical Apparel – Frogg Toggs

Product: Sierran Transition Wader

Media Contact: Scott Brandon sbrandon@thebrandonagency.com

Best of Category – Electronics – Johnson Outdoors Marine Electronics, Inc.

Product: SOLIX 15 CHIRP MEGA SI GPS

Media Contact: Ryan Chuckel ryanc@gunpowderinc.com

Best of Category – Fishing Accessory – YETI Coolers

Product: Panga Duffel

Media Contact: Lauren Phillips lphillips@yeti.com

Best of Category – Fly Fishing Accessory – Simms Fishing Products

Product: G3 Guide™ Stockingfoot Wader

Media Contact: John Frazier john.frazier@simmsfishing.com

Best of Category – Fishing Line – Pure Fishing Inc.

Product: Berkley Fireline Ultra 8

Media Contact: Megan Friedman megan.friedman@newellco.com

Best of Category – FishSmart – Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle

Product: 2017 Flounder Sample Pack

Media Contact: Nickie Kiefer nkiefer@eagleclaw.com

Best of Category – Kids’ Tackle – 13 Fishing

Product: Ambition Combo

Media Contact: Jose Chavez jose@bfishing.com

Best of Category – Tackle Management – Daiwa Corporation

Product: Tactical Backpack

Media Contact: Curt Arakawa curt@diawa.com

Best of Category – Terminal Tackle – Trapper Tackle

Product: Trapper Round Bend Treble

Media Contact: Vince Hurtado vince@vincehurtado.com

Best of Category – Freshwater Hard Lure – Okuma Fishing Tackle Corp.

Product: Savage Gear 3D Topwater Bat

Media Contact: Dave Brown dave@okumafishingusa.com

Best of Category – Saltwater Hard Lure – Rapala

Product: X-Rap Magnum 40

Media Contact: Bob Ringer bob.ringer@clynch.com

Best of Category – Freshwater Soft Lure – Lunkerhunt LP

Product: Prop Series

Media Contact: Jesse Bleeman jbleeman@lunkerhunt.com

Best of Category – Saltwater Soft Lure – LIVETARGET

Product: LIVETARGET Hollow Body Mullet

Media Contact: Gary Abernethy info@livetargetlures.com

Best of Category – Fly Reel – Pure Fishing, Inc.

Product: Pflueger Supreme QRS Fly Reel

Media Contact: Megan Friedman megan.friedman@newellco.com

Best of Category – Freshwater Reel – Shimano American Corp.

Product: Curado K Baitcasting Reels

Media Contact: John Mazurkiewicz jpmazurk@ameritech.net

Best of Category – Saltwater Reel – Shimano American Corp.

Product: Sustain Reels C4000/5000

Media Contact: John Mazurkiewicz jpmazurk@ameritech.net

Best of Category – Rod & Reel Combo – Lew’s Fishing Tackle

Product: Mach Crush Speed Spool Combo

Media Contact: Gary Dollahon gary@dollahonpr.com

Best of Category – Fly Fishing Rod – G. Loomis, Inc.

Product: IMX-Pro Fly Rod

Media Contact: John Mazurkiewicz jpmazurk@ameritech.net

Best of Category – Freshwater Rod – 13 Fishing

Product: Fate Black

Media Contact: Jose Chavez jose@bfishing.com

Best of Category – Saltwater Rod – St. Croix Rods

Product: Legend Tournament Inshore

Media Contact: Dena Vick dena@traditionsmedia.com

First Runners-Up

First Runner-Up – Boating Accessories – Johnson Outdoors Marine Electronics, Inc.

Product: Talon Shallow Water Anchor – 15 ft

Media Contact: Ryan Chuckel ryanc@gunpowderinc.com

First Runner-Up – Boats and Watercraft – Live Watersports

Product: Live L4Expedition – Realtree Edition

Media Contact: John Cleckner john@livewatersports.com

First Runner-Up – Eyewear – Maui Jim Sunglasses

Product: Kanaio Coast Style #766

Media Contact: Stephanie Proos proos@havasformula.com

First Runner-Up – Footwear – Simms Fishing Products

Product: Challenger Mid Boat Shoe – Waterproof

Media Contact: John Frazier john.frazier@simmsfishing.com

First Runner-Up – Giftware – L’il Sucker Products, Inc.

Product: Insulator

Media Contact: William Kelly bill@lilsucker.com

First Runner-Up – Lifestyle Apparel – Simms Fishing Products

Product: SolarFlex® Armor Shirt

Media Contact: John Frazier john.frazier@simmsfishing.com

First Runner-Up – Technical Apparel – Simms Fishing Products

Product: Contender Insulated Jacket

Media Contact: John Frazier john.frazier@simmsfishing.com

First Runner-Up – Electronics – Lowrance-Navico

Product: Lowrance HDS Carbon 16

Media Contact: Andrew Golden agolden@rushtongregory.com

First Runner-Up – Fishing Accessory – Rapala

Product: Mag Spring Pliers

Media Contact: Bob Ringer bob.ringer@clynch.com

First Runner-Up – Fly Fishing Accessory – Phoenix Inventors, LLC

Product: The SimpliFLY

Media Contact: Ken Lewis kenlewis1965@gmail.com

First Runner-Up – Fishing Line – Rapala

Product: Sufix 832 – Coastal Camo

Media Contact: Bob Ringer bob.ringer@clynch.com

First Runner-Up – FishSmart – Adventure Products, Inc.

Product: EGO Kryptek S2 Slider Landing Net – Medium Clear Rubber

Media Contact: Grant Corbett grantc@adventureproducts.com

First Runner-Up – Kids’ Tackle – Anything Possible

Product: Steinhauser Tangle-FREE Pocket Combo

Media Contact: Ralph Duda rduda@lilanglers.com

First Runner-Up – Tackle Management – Plano Synergy

Product: KVD Signature Bag

Media Contact: Angelica Vasquez avasquez@planosynergy.com

First Runner-Up – Terminal Tackle – American Tackle Company

Product: JIGSKINZ “ProSkinz Color Series”

Media Contact: Darrin Heim darrin@americantackle.us

First Runner-Up – Freshwater Hard Lure – Rapala

Product: RipStop

Media Contact: Bob Ringer bob.ringer@clynch.com

First Runner-Up – Saltwater Hard Lure – Yo-Zuri America, Inc.

Product: Hydro Minnow LC

Media Contact: Ray Gardner ray.gardner@yo-zuri.com

First Runner-Up – Freshwater Soft Lure – LIVETARGET

Product: BaitBall Spinner Rig

Media Contact: Gary Abernethy info@livetargetlures.com

First Runner-Up – Saltwater Soft Lure – Chasebaits Australia

Product: Smash Crab JNR

Media Contact: Clay Sherriff clay@chasebaits.com.au

First Runner-Up – Fly Reel – Zebco Brands

Product: Van Staal VFHD 8-10-12 Wt

Media Contact: Alan McGuckin alan@dynamicsporships.com

First Runner-Up – Freshwater Reel – 13 Fishing

Product: Concept Z

Media Contact: Jose Chavez jose@bfishing.com

First Runner-Up – Saltwater Reel – Pure Fishing

Product: PENN International VI – 50VISW

Media Contact: Megan Friedman megan.friedman@newellco.com

First Runner-Up – Rod & Reel Combo – 13 Fishing

Product: Fate Black and Origin FB Reel

Media Contact: Jose Chavez jose@bfishing.com

First Runner-Up – Fly Fishing Rod – St. Croix Rods

Product: Imperial USA

Media Contact: Dena Vick dena@traditionsmedia.com

First Runner-Up – Freshwater Rod – G. Loomis, Inc.

Product: CONQUEST Bass Rods

Media Contact: John Mazurkiewicz jpmazurk@ameritech.net

First Runner-Up – Saltwater Rod – Lew’s Fishing Tackle

Product: Tournament Performance TP1 Inshore

Media Contact: Gary Dollahon gary@dollahonpr.com

ICAST 2018 will be held at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Fla., July 10 – 13, 2018.