BOTE Rover Wins Best Of Show at ICAST 2017

The world’s largest sportfishing trade show, the International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades, better known as ICAST, is now in full swing (July 11 – 14), at the Orange County Convention Center Orlando, Fla.
Produced by the American Sportfishing Association (ASA), the industry’s trade association, ICAST – in its 60th year as the industry’s trade show – is the annual destination for representatives from the global recreational fishing industry to see the latest innovations in tackle, gear, accessories and apparel.
This year is the second year that the National Marine Manufacturers Association is hosting a Marine Accessories Pavilion on the show floor. The American Fly Fishing Trade Association is, once again, co-locating its International Fly Tackle Dealer show with ICAST.
One of the most important features for ICAST exhibitors and attendees alike is the New Product Showcase. The New Product Showcase, sponsored by Fishing Tackle Retailer, embodies the sportfishing industry’s innovative and entrepreneurial spirit and rewards that ingenuity through the New Product Showcase awards competition.
This year, 1263 products, accessories and apparel were entered by 280 companies into 26 “Best of Category” awards in the New Product Showcase, all vying for the overall ICAST 2017 “Best of Show” award. This year, the Lure category was divided into hard and soft Freshwater and Saltwater lures.
Best of Show Awards
BOTE’s Rover was voted by buyers and media as the best product in both the Boat Accessories category and the overall “Best of Show.”
“My congratulations go to all of the winners and everyone who participated in the New Product Showcase. The entrepreneurial spirit that exists within our member companies is what adds excitement to the fishing experience,” said ASA President and CEO Mike Nussman. “I also thank Fishing Tackle Retailer for their sponsorship of this important event.”
“This year we are living up to our reputation as the world’s largest sportfishing trade show,” said Trade Show Director Blake Swango. “We are just shy of 15,000 registered show attendees.”
Swango also noted, “This year we saw a number of new products being entered into the New Product Showcase which will certainly have an impact on the 2017 and 2018 markets. I also want to congratulate our New Product Showcase award winners and thank all our member companies who submitted products for judging. You’re all winners to me!”
The ICAST 2017 “Best of Show” awards, sponsored by Costa, were presented on Wednesday, July 12, during the Chairman’s Industry Awards Reception at the Orange County Convention Center.
2017 ICAST New Product Showcase Award Winners
For product details, images and other information please contact the individual award winners’ contacts listed below.
ICAST 2017 Overall Best of Show – Bote
Product: Rover
Media Contact: Will Morgan marketing@boteboards.com
Best of Category – Boating Accessories – Yeti Coolers
Product: LoadOut Bucket
Media Contact: Lauren Phillips lphillips@yeti.com
Best of Category – Boats and Watercraft – Bote
Product: Rover
Media Contact: Will Morgan marketing@boteboards.com
Best of Category – Eyewear – Costa
Product: The Sunrise Mirror Lens
Media Contact: Matt Aboussie m.aboussie@backbonemedia.net
Best of Category – Footwear – Huk Performance Fishing
Product: Attack
Media Contact: Chris Ellis chris@elliscom.net
Best of Category – Giftware – The Catch and Release Print Shop
Product: Fish Prints – Actual Size
Media Contact: Michael Emerson mike@prints.fish
Best of Category – Lifestyle Apparel – Frogg Toggs
Product: Prym1 Series Pilot II Jacket & Bibs
Media Contact: Scott Brandon sbrandon@thebrandonagency.com
Best of Category – Technical Apparel – Frogg Toggs
Product: Sierran Transition Wader
Media Contact: Scott Brandon sbrandon@thebrandonagency.com
Best of Category – Electronics – Johnson Outdoors Marine Electronics, Inc.
Product: SOLIX 15 CHIRP MEGA SI GPS
Media Contact: Ryan Chuckel ryanc@gunpowderinc.com
Best of Category – Fishing Accessory – YETI Coolers
Product: Panga Duffel
Media Contact: Lauren Phillips lphillips@yeti.com
Best of Category – Fly Fishing Accessory – Simms Fishing Products
Product: G3 Guide™ Stockingfoot Wader
Media Contact: John Frazier john.frazier@simmsfishing.com
Best of Category – Fishing Line – Pure Fishing Inc.
Product: Berkley Fireline Ultra 8
Media Contact: Megan Friedman megan.friedman@newellco.com
Best of Category – FishSmart – Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle
Product: 2017 Flounder Sample Pack
Media Contact: Nickie Kiefer nkiefer@eagleclaw.com
Best of Category – Kids’ Tackle – 13 Fishing
Product: Ambition Combo
Media Contact: Jose Chavez jose@bfishing.com
Best of Category – Tackle Management – Daiwa Corporation
Product: Tactical Backpack
Media Contact: Curt Arakawa curt@diawa.com
Best of Category – Terminal Tackle – Trapper Tackle
Product: Trapper Round Bend Treble
Media Contact: Vince Hurtado vince@vincehurtado.com
Best of Category – Freshwater Hard Lure – Okuma Fishing Tackle Corp.
Product: Savage Gear 3D Topwater Bat
Media Contact: Dave Brown dave@okumafishingusa.com
Best of Category – Saltwater Hard Lure – Rapala
Product: X-Rap Magnum 40
Media Contact: Bob Ringer bob.ringer@clynch.com
Best of Category – Freshwater Soft Lure – Lunkerhunt LP
Product: Prop Series
Media Contact: Jesse Bleeman jbleeman@lunkerhunt.com
Best of Category – Saltwater Soft Lure – LIVETARGET
Product: LIVETARGET Hollow Body Mullet
Media Contact: Gary Abernethy info@livetargetlures.com
Best of Category – Fly Reel – Pure Fishing, Inc.
Product: Pflueger Supreme QRS Fly Reel
Media Contact: Megan Friedman megan.friedman@newellco.com
Best of Category – Freshwater Reel – Shimano American Corp.
Product: Curado K Baitcasting Reels
Media Contact: John Mazurkiewicz jpmazurk@ameritech.net
Best of Category – Saltwater Reel – Shimano American Corp.
Product: Sustain Reels C4000/5000
Media Contact: John Mazurkiewicz jpmazurk@ameritech.net
Best of Category – Rod & Reel Combo – Lew’s Fishing Tackle
Product: Mach Crush Speed Spool Combo
Media Contact: Gary Dollahon gary@dollahonpr.com
Best of Category – Fly Fishing Rod – G. Loomis, Inc.
Product: IMX-Pro Fly Rod
Media Contact: John Mazurkiewicz jpmazurk@ameritech.net
Best of Category – Freshwater Rod – 13 Fishing
Product: Fate Black
Media Contact: Jose Chavez jose@bfishing.com
Best of Category – Saltwater Rod – St. Croix Rods
Product: Legend Tournament Inshore
Media Contact: Dena Vick dena@traditionsmedia.com
First Runners-Up
First Runner-Up – Boating Accessories – Johnson Outdoors Marine Electronics, Inc.
Product: Talon Shallow Water Anchor – 15 ft
Media Contact: Ryan Chuckel ryanc@gunpowderinc.com
First Runner-Up – Boats and Watercraft – Live Watersports
Product: Live L4Expedition – Realtree Edition
Media Contact: John Cleckner john@livewatersports.com
First Runner-Up – Eyewear – Maui Jim Sunglasses
Product: Kanaio Coast Style #766
Media Contact: Stephanie Proos proos@havasformula.com
First Runner-Up – Footwear – Simms Fishing Products
Product: Challenger Mid Boat Shoe – Waterproof
Media Contact: John Frazier john.frazier@simmsfishing.com
First Runner-Up – Giftware – L’il Sucker Products, Inc.
Product: Insulator
Media Contact: William Kelly bill@lilsucker.com
First Runner-Up – Lifestyle Apparel – Simms Fishing Products
Product: SolarFlex® Armor Shirt
Media Contact: John Frazier john.frazier@simmsfishing.com
First Runner-Up – Technical Apparel – Simms Fishing Products
Product: Contender Insulated Jacket
Media Contact: John Frazier john.frazier@simmsfishing.com
First Runner-Up – Electronics – Lowrance-Navico
Product: Lowrance HDS Carbon 16
Media Contact: Andrew Golden agolden@rushtongregory.com
First Runner-Up – Fishing Accessory – Rapala
Product: Mag Spring Pliers
Media Contact: Bob Ringer bob.ringer@clynch.com
First Runner-Up – Fly Fishing Accessory – Phoenix Inventors, LLC
Product: The SimpliFLY
Media Contact: Ken Lewis kenlewis1965@gmail.com
First Runner-Up – Fishing Line – Rapala
Product: Sufix 832 – Coastal Camo
Media Contact: Bob Ringer bob.ringer@clynch.com
First Runner-Up – FishSmart – Adventure Products, Inc.
Product: EGO Kryptek S2 Slider Landing Net – Medium Clear Rubber
Media Contact: Grant Corbett grantc@adventureproducts.com
First Runner-Up – Kids’ Tackle – Anything Possible
Product: Steinhauser Tangle-FREE Pocket Combo
Media Contact: Ralph Duda rduda@lilanglers.com
First Runner-Up – Tackle Management – Plano Synergy
Product: KVD Signature Bag
Media Contact: Angelica Vasquez avasquez@planosynergy.com
First Runner-Up – Terminal Tackle – American Tackle Company
Product: JIGSKINZ “ProSkinz Color Series”
Media Contact: Darrin Heim darrin@americantackle.us
First Runner-Up – Freshwater Hard Lure – Rapala
Product: RipStop
Media Contact: Bob Ringer bob.ringer@clynch.com
First Runner-Up – Saltwater Hard Lure – Yo-Zuri America, Inc.
Product: Hydro Minnow LC
Media Contact: Ray Gardner ray.gardner@yo-zuri.com
First Runner-Up – Freshwater Soft Lure – LIVETARGET
Product: BaitBall Spinner Rig
Media Contact: Gary Abernethy info@livetargetlures.com
First Runner-Up – Saltwater Soft Lure – Chasebaits Australia
Product: Smash Crab JNR
Media Contact: Clay Sherriff clay@chasebaits.com.au
First Runner-Up – Fly Reel – Zebco Brands
Product: Van Staal VFHD 8-10-12 Wt
Media Contact: Alan McGuckin alan@dynamicsporships.com
First Runner-Up – Freshwater Reel – 13 Fishing
Product: Concept Z
Media Contact: Jose Chavez jose@bfishing.com
First Runner-Up – Saltwater Reel – Pure Fishing
Product: PENN International VI – 50VISW
Media Contact: Megan Friedman megan.friedman@newellco.com
First Runner-Up – Rod & Reel Combo – 13 Fishing
Product: Fate Black and Origin FB Reel
Media Contact: Jose Chavez jose@bfishing.com
First Runner-Up – Fly Fishing Rod – St. Croix Rods
Product: Imperial USA
Media Contact: Dena Vick dena@traditionsmedia.com
First Runner-Up – Freshwater Rod – G. Loomis, Inc.
Product: CONQUEST Bass Rods
Media Contact: John Mazurkiewicz jpmazurk@ameritech.net
First Runner-Up – Saltwater Rod – Lew’s Fishing Tackle
Product: Tournament Performance TP1 Inshore
Media Contact: Gary Dollahon gary@dollahonpr.com
ICAST 2018 will be held at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Fla., July 10 – 13, 2018.