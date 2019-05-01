Boynton Beach Firefighters Fishing Tournament & Chili Cookoff Results

Captains, anglers, lady anglers, chili chefs and giddy children from around South Florida competed valiantly for over $10,000.00 in cash and prizes!

Tournament week began under small craft advisories but ended PERFECT! With seas barely two-feet, and over one-hundred boats along with their brassy captains, our 14th annual Boynton Beach Firefighter Benevolent (BBFBA) Fishing Tournament and Firehouse Chili Cook-off was a huge success! Mackerel royalty and large bull dolphin dominated the leader board. And, in a week that saw many cobia caught off Boynton, not one was brought to the scale on this day. The sea is often fickle!

It was also an emotional day for many of us, as we added an aggregate division this year in honor of Phil Oxendine. Phil, a retired BBFRD fire officer and tireless volunteer for this tournament since its inception, died unexpectedly last August. His presence is greatly missed, but his memory lives on within his beautiful family and his many friends! He would have been extremely proud today.

Finally, the BBFBA would sincerely like to thank all the anglers, sponsors, vendors; the many volunteers, our Mayor and city leaders, our fire chief, our firefighters, our retired firefighters, family and friends who all gave so graciously of their time and energy to make this event one of the most successful in our history, and one of the finest tournaments in South Florida!

Thank you everyone!

FINAL RESULTS

KINGFISH

1st: Slob City @ 47.2 pounds ($1,500)

2nd: On the Edge @ 41 pounds ($1,000)

3rd: Five -O @ 39.6 pounds ($500)

4th: First Born @ 37.8 pounds ($250)

5th: Spiced Rum III @ 35.4 pounds ($150)

Dolphin

1st: LA Gies @ 32.8 pounds ($1,500)

2nd: Smokin’ Aces @ 23.2 pounds ($1,000)

3rd: Saltwater Insanity @ 22.7 pounds ($500)

4rh: Luna @ 20.6 pounds ($250)

5th: Slimer @ 19.5 pounds ($150)

WAHOO

1st: Below Me @ 20.4 pounds ($1,500)

2nd: Summers Wind @ 14.3 pounds ($1,000)

3rd: Local 1891 @ 13.2 pounds ($500)

4th: Hard Starboard @ 6.4 pounds ($250)

5th: NA

Phil Oxendine Aggregate

LA Gies @ 84.3 pounds ($1,000)

Mystery Fish (Cobia)

NA ($300)

Lady Angler (Kingfish)

Spiced Rum III @ 35.4 pounds (Trophy)

Skyler Hunt Jr. Angler (Kingfish)

Justified @ 21.4 pounds (Trophy)