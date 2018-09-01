Boynton to Boca Fishing Report: September 2018

by Capt. Patrick Smith, Contributing Writer

September is here and that puts us in the final stretch of the summer heat and is usually the start of the best time of the year. Hopefully lots of great things will happen. By the end of the month the mullet run should be getting started and snook, tarpon, jacks and sharks will all be in a frenzy on local beaches and in the intracoastal blasting the first waves of mullet. A live mullet or chunk fished under the school should get a bite.

Around the bridges, docks and seawalls, the big snook that spent the summer in the inlets should move back to their normal spots and will be getting in the routine of blasting anything that looks like a mullet. My go to would be a Zara Spook running down a wall.

On the freshwater side of things, the water is still hot, and the result is a slow daytime bite on the Osbourne chain. My advice for the largemouths would be to focus on structure and shady ambush sites. Fish early and late and work the edges with a frog or fluke. There has been a decent clown knifefish bite with a few anglers reporting double digits of fish on a half-day trip.

Good luck and tight lines!

Capt. Patrick smith

www.swamptosea.com

5615030848

[email protected]