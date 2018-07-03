Boynton to Boca: July 2018

by Capt. Patrick Smith, Contributing Writer

The summer weather pattern is in full swing: heat, little to no wind and afternoon thunderstorms. The inlets will get packed with big snook looking to spawn and it creates a situation where you have a good chance at catching a snook of a lifetime. Any live bait fished on the bottom will get you hooked up, but keep in mind these fish are there for a reason and pounding them all day is bad for the big females. Take your time to revive each fish properly and avoid hanging them from a Boga Grip.

The West Palm Beach Fishing Club sells a sling that is specially designed for safely weighing snook. This is also a great time to walk the beach in the mornings and evenings to sight fish for snook. On spinning rods a silver spoon or a white bucktail seems to work great. On fly I would throw a white eat me, or any other glass minnow type pattern. Near shore the bonitos and blackfin tunas will provide plenty of action early in the morning and at sundown. Live bait, jigs, poppers and baitfish flies will all work.



In the fresh the water is hot, and the fishing can be also, but not so much at midday. Get out early morning or in the evening. I like to skip flukes into the shade under docks where the largemouth and peacocks should be hiding. If that’s not working I look for moving water and fish on a weighted worm. On nights with a bright moon you can target big largemouths by throwing black buzz baits or dark colored poppers and topwaters.



That’s all for July , Get out there and get tight.

Capt. Patrick Smith

Swamp to sea guide service

561-503-0848

captpatrick@swamptosea.com