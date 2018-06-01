Boynton to Boca Report: June 2018

by Capt. Patrick Smith, Contributing Writer

Lots to do this month! Black fin tuna, snook, tarpon and peacocks will all be on my hit list.

In the freshwater the action will be coming from docks and seawalls where silver or pearl zoom flukes will get ambushed by peacocks and bass all day long. You never know, a clown knife fish could be hiding under the dock also. Try to be quiet as you fish because they get a lot of pressure, and it can make a big difference in the number of bites you get. For the fly fisherman I tend to downsize a bit and throw mini clousers and white polar fiber minnows. If you have an interest in fly fishing you should stop by and see the boys at Ole Florida Fly in Boca. They will set you up with all the right patterns for the summer.

For salt water days, I try to clear the inlet first thing and look for bait on the beach and then tunas and other pelagics offshore. Blackfins will be anywhere from 90-260. I keep it simple. Check the wrecks with live baits while speed jigging at the same time or pull a plain cedar plug on one rod and a tuna feather on another. After a couple hours of that I head for the beach. Snook and tarpon will be in the inlets. Mullet, sardines, pilchards and anything live will make the magic happen. For artificials, I like the Yozuri Mag Darter and crystal minnow for shallow and midwater fish, for the bottom fish I use the Hogy Pro Tails which come in a few different sizes and colors depending on what the fish want. Remember that snook season is over and extra care needs to be taken with the release of these fish. Give them the time they deserve. There’s plenty of time to catch another. They will be there for 3 months.

Get out there and get tight. I look forward to seeing all the pics of summer monsters

Capt. Patrick Smith

Swamp To Sea Guide Service

www.swamptosea.com

561-503-0848