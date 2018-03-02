Boynton to Boca Report: March 2018

by Pat Smith, Contributing Writer

Spring is right around the corner and here is your forecast for March. After a cooler than normal winter we are all more than ready for some warmer water and so are the fish. March is known to be windy, but luckily there are so many options here that there is always something to target. On the Freshwater side the peacock bite will be getting back to normal after the cold snap killed some fish and the appetites of the survivors. I suggest using a chrome rattle trap in open areas and silver or white flukes around docks. Both of these lures will produce large mouths, sunshine bass and clown knife fish. Fishing in the Glades will be awesome. While fishing the flats I like to throw Gambler big ez in ghost shad and zoom horny toads in black and watermelon. Chartreuse and white spinner baits work well once the sun gets high. The fly fishing will be great with poppers in the morning and evening. Midday baitfish patterns can be effective; one of my favorites is the E.P. peanut butter in olive and tan.

Saltwater really heats up in March with the appearance of big tarpon, jacks and snook around the bridges and docks. In the morning I would suggest using top water, such as a zara spook or large popper. Remember to work it slow and let it pause every few seconds; they will kill it on the pause. Once the sun is up a DOA TerrorEyz (I’m a fan of the golden bream color) or cal jig is sure to get you tight on anything that swims. My favorite time to chase snook and tarpon is when they are the happiest, which is at night around the bridges. A suspending Yozuri crystal minnow in black and silver could very well be the only lure you need to bring with you. Please keep in mind when fishing bridges from the top or a boat that respect goes both ways and we need to share the water. If the weather allows it the real fun will be happening outside the Boynton inlet close to the beach with the spinner shark migration being in full swing. These guys should be very cooperative on poppers, flies and cutbaits. Remember to use a reel that holds plenty of line as their first run can seem to go on forever, a fly rod in 10-12 weight should be able to get it done. For flies I use a floating orange tube fly rigged with 1.5 ft of #6 wire and 7ft of 100lb mono.

I’m Capt. Patrick Smith and that’s your inshore and freshwater forecast for March.

Don’t forget to submit your pics to Barbara@coastalanglermagazine.com to get on the brag board.

I hope the tips help you get tight on a nice one.

Capt. Patrick Smith

Swamp to Sea Guide Service

www.swamptosea.com

561-503-0848