Boynton ton Boca Fishing Report: August 2018        

The heat is getting to the point of driving us crazy and you can bet the fish are feeling it too.

Outside the inlet bonitos and other pelagics will be around to provide plenty of light tackle and fly action, Throwing a handful of small chum baits on inshore rockpiles and wrecks will let you know whose home.

On the beach the snook will be cruising the trough with tarpon just outside of them. I prefer to through an olive and white “eat me” fly to them.

On the inside the big female snook will still be hanging in the inlets and smaller fish will be around the docks and bridges. The early morning topwater bite should be good along seawalls for big jacks and snook.

On the freshwater side the peacocks don’t mind the heat too much but still feed early and late. Structure with shade is the key and don’t be surprised if you pull out a big largemouth while targeting peacocks.

A pearl zoom fluke would be my choice lure this time of the year.

We are booking dates for Sept/Oct Lake Okeechobee Alligator hunting season and there are very limited tags left.Call as soon as possible for information.

Good luck, get tight and drink plenty of water.

Capt. Patrick Smith

[email protected]

561-503-0848

WWW.SWAMPTOSEA.COM