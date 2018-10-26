Bradford Marine Bahamas Builds 180’ Concrete Floating Dock

When one thinks of Bradford Marine, it’s normally in the context of the expansive services they offer related to mega yacht repair, refit and yacht sales. However, for the last several years Bradford Marine, Inc. has been manufacturing concrete floating docks in Fort Lauderdale and Freeport, Grand Bahama for both commercial and residential use.

Why not? Floating docks go hand-in-hand with motor yachts.

On Aug. 24, Bradford completed installation of 180 feet of concrete docks alongside the beautiful Bahamas property in Freeport, Grand Bahama. With this new build coupled with several others, Bradford Marine is well positioned to take on almost any concrete floating dock project, whether residential or commercial.

Contact Corbin Engle at 954-791-3800 or [email protected] for ordering details. Go to bradford-marine.com/docks for more information.